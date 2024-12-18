This actor worked as extra, got no lead roles, built $1 billion business empire, now richer than Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp

Imagine beginning your career in the world of acting at 17. One would assume that would give you more time and opportunities to rise to the top quicker than your contemporaries. But for this future star, this meant working as an extra, doing supporting roles, and getting no breakthrough for over a decade. Even when he did land his big break - at 33 - it was on television. Yet, this industrious actor transformed himself into an A-list star and established a billion-dollar business, making him richer than many more 'successful' than him. (Also read: World's highest-paid actor earned $156 million for one project, several times more than Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh, Brad Pitt) The actor who went from extra on set to owner of $1-billion empire

The actor who went from extra to A-lister

George Clooney came from a humble background. Son of a TV anchor and local councilwoman, he had his first acting gig while still in school when he worked as an extra in the television miniseries Centennial in 1978, which was partly filmed in his hometown. He did supporting roles in films and TV shows over the next decade before landing the lead role in the 1988 comedy-horror film Return of the Killer Tomatoes. But it did not work at the box office. Clooney eventually tasted success as Dr Doug Ross in the medical TV drama ER (1994-99). The show's success earned him film roles and hits such as The Perfect Storm. But it was the 2001 hit Ocean's Eleven that established him as Hollywood royalty. He earned both critical acclaim and box office success over the next 20 years in films like Syriana, Good Night And Good Luck, Michael Clayton, The American, Gravity, and Wolfs.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Clooney Foundation for Justice's The Albies at New York Public Library on September 26, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

George Clooney's billion-dollar business

In 2013, as Clooney was climbing the ladder of success in Hollywood, he joined hands with entrepreneurs Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman to found a tequila brand named Casamigos. The three friends stated that they started the company intending to make tequila according to their personal tastes and for their personal use, with no intent of taking the company public. However, in just a couple of years, the brand exploded. In 2017, the beverage company Diageo purchased it in a deal worth $1 billion. This not only enhanced Casamigos' brand value but added a lot to Clooney's personal wealth.

George Clooney's net worth

Even though George Clooney is an A-lister, he has not starred in many summer blockbusters that would earn him millions of dollars in profits. The actor reportedly charges $20-35 million per film, much less than some of his contemporaries and friends. Yet, he is the 6th richest actor in the world, with a reported net worth of $500 million. Among active mainstream actors, only Dwayne Johnson, Tom Cruise, and Shah Rukh Khan are richer than him. His wealth even surpasses bigger stars such as Brad Pitt ($350 million), Johnny Depp ($250 million), and superstars like Arnold Schwarzenegger ($400 million).