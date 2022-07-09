Thor Love and Thunder box office day 2 collection: MCU adventure earns 30 crore in India, crosses $100 million globally

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest big-ticket adventure Thor: Love and Thunder is minting money at the box office. The film released in India on Thursday and has already earned ₹30 crore at the domestic box office. The Chris Hemsworth-starrer saw early release in some other territories as well, while it released in North America on Friday. Despite the staggered release, it has already crossed $100 million globally. Also read: Thor Love and Thunder review: Chris Hemsworth dazzles, Christian Bale terrifies

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder sees Chris Hemsworth return as the God of Thunder for his fourth solo MCU film, and also stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale as the villain Gorr. The film has received largely positive reviews from critics across the world.

According to a report in BoxOfficeIndia.com, “The two day collections of the film are good at ₹30 crore nett.” However, the report added that the drop on the second day was unusually high and will need a course correction over the rest of the extended weekend. “Thor: Love and Thunder saw a big drop in collections on the second day as the film collected ₹11.50 crore nett. A 25-30% drop was on the expected lines but here the drop is 35% plus as all circuits dropped for the film,” read the report.

Additionally, a report in Deadline stated that globally the film earned $48.6 million over its first two days. This includes the India figures of around $4 million. The number puts it ahead of other recent hits like Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion but behind Marvel’s other big success this year-- Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

Another Deadline report put the film’s Friday earnings in North America at around $70 million, which includes $29 million in Thursday’s paid previews. This puts the film’s total worldwide gross at about $120 million. Trade analysts are predicting this to go past $250 million over the weekend.

Thor: Love and Thunder is part of MCU’s Phase 4 and features Natalie Portman’s return to the franchise and her maiden turn as a superhero. The film also features cameos from Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Bradley Cooper.

