Timothee Chalamet to be honoured at David di Donatello awards for ‘cinematic excellence'

ANI |
May 02, 2025 09:37 PM IST

The Italian cinema academy said that it will honour US star Timothee Chalamet at this year's David di Donatello awards, the Italian equivalent of the Oscars.

The Italian cinema academy unveiled Friday that it will honour U.S. star Timothee Chalamet at this year's David di Donatello awards. The Dune and A Complete Unknown actor will receive an honorary David award for "cinematic excellence" at this year's ceremony in Rome, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Timothee Chalamet will receive an honorary David award for "cinematic excellence" at this year's ceremony in Rome(AFP)
Timothee Chalamet will receive an honorary David award for "cinematic excellence" at this year's ceremony in Rome(AFP)

(Also read: Robert Pattinson is in talks to play shadowy antagonist against Timothee Chalamet's Paul Astreidis in Dune 3)

‘Timothee is one of the most unpredictable protagonist’

"Timothee Chalamet's European origins and American background make him one of the most unpredictable and talented protagonists of international cinema today, capable of being both an auteur performer and a star generating trends and styles," said Italian cinema academy president Piera Detassis in a statement.

"The Academy is delighted to award him the David for Cinematic Excellence, which is meant to be an acknowledgement of the great actor of quality and innovative films, and, at the same time, of the global protagonist."

Piera shared that Timothee's international breakout came "thanks to a wonderful Italian film, Call Me by Your Name, directed by one of our most internationally acclaimed directors, Luca Guadagnino," as per the outlet.

Timothee has shown loyalty to Italy

Timothee has stayed loyal to Guadagnino and Italy, attending the Venice film festival for the premiere of Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part 1 in 2021 and again a year later with Bones and All (2022), a horror romance directed by Guadagnino and co-starring Taylor Russell. Both times, he set the Lido on fire, with wild crowds of fans along the red carpet screaming his name, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

