Tom Cruise, 62, shares what he eats for breakfast before jumping off planes, buildings, mountains for Mission Impossible

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Tom Cruise in his eighth and possibly final outing as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The star has revealed in an interview with People that a major chunk of his preparation before attempting some of the heavy stunts in the action franchise is a ‘massive breakfast’. (Also read: India to get Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning before the world. Here’s the new release date) Tom Cruise in a still from Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.

Tom shares his ‘massive breakfast’ list

It is not just any breakfast. Tom added what are the exact items that are included for the day, saying, "I actually eat a massive breakfast. The amount of energy it takes — I train so hard for that wing-walking. I’ll eat, like, sausage and almost a dozen eggs and bacon and toast and coffee and fluids. Oh, I’m eating! Picture: It’s cold up there. We’re at high altitude. My body is burning a lot.”

Meanwhile, director Christopher McQuarrie added, “Anytime you see Tom in the plane, he’s at the controls. He’s basically a one-man film crew: operating the camera, acting and flying.”

About The Final Reckoning

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will hit theatres in India on May 17, 2025, ahead of its worldwide release. A few days ago, the makers announced that the highly anticipated film will hit theatres in India on May 17, six days ahead of schedule. It was earlier scheduled to release on May 23.

The trailer of the film caught the attention of fans, where Tom was seen in a number of death-defying stunts- from jumping off an airplane to fighting for his survival underwater.

Apart from Tom, the film also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis. It is directed by Christopher McQuarrie.