Mon, Nov 17, 2025
Tom Cruise dances up a storm with Debbie Allen after getting his first Oscar, fans say he is ‘fully immersed’. Watch

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Nov 17, 2025 03:39 pm IST

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presented Honorary Oscars to Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas.

Tom Cruise received his first Oscar at the 16th Governors Awards held on Sunday (November 16) at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood. Along with Tom, choreographer and actor Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas were also honoured in the star-studded ceremony. A video from the after-party has now surfaced on Instagram, where Tom was seen dancing with Debbie and other attendees. (Also read: Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone and more stars attend Governors Awards; Tom Cruise receives first Oscar)

Tom Cruise had a gala time at the after party of the Governor Awards.
Tom dances with Debbie Allen

In a video that was shared by actor Brandon O'Neal on his Instagram, Tom was seen having a gala time at the party, dancing with Debbie. Tom and Debbie smiled and lifted their arms to match their steps, and danced together on stage. Tom was also seen greeting other attendees and having a joyous time at the party, where several other stars were present. “Congratulations to Debbie Allen and Tom Cruise for getting honorary Oscars today! WOW,” read the caption.

Reacting to the video of Tom dancing, a fan commented, “Love that Tom is fully immersed and dancing!” Another said, “Ok, Mr. Mission Impossible. We see you.” A comment read, “Go ahead Tom!!! Congratulations everybody!!!!” “Tom is having a time!” reflected a second fan.

Tom wins first Oscar

Academy Award-winning director Alejandro González Iñárritu presented Tom Cruise with his Honorary Oscar, and called him an ‘Amores Perros’ superfan. He is also directing Tom in the as-yet-untitled Warner Bros. film which is slated for release in 2026.

“The cinema takes me around the world. It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It also shows me our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways. And no matter where we come from, in that theatre, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together and that is the power of this art form. And that is why it matters, that is why it matters to me. So making films is not what I do, it is who I am," he said in his acceptance speech.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
