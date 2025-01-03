Tom Cruise not dating 'happily married' agent Maha Dakhil, report says: 'It's clear they like each other, but...'

After reports emerged of actor Tom Cruise being spotted on a 'romantic dinner' with his agent, Maha Dakhil, a source has now dismissed those rumours. They claimed that the actor will never 'cross any lines' with Maha, who is married. (Also read: Tom Cruise again fuels romance rumours, and this time with…) Tom Cruise with his longtime agent, Maha Dakhil.

About Tom and Maha's relationship rumours

Tom and Maha were spotted at a dinner and reports claimed they looked very 'touchy-feely' with each other, which sparked rumours that they were dating. However, InTouch Weekly now quotes a source as denying those rumours and adding that Maha is 'happily married'. The source adds, “When Tom and Maha get together, they are very chummy. It’s clear they like each other very much and enjoy each other’s company, but that’s all. Tom’s not one to cross any lines.”

Maha and Tom had dinner at London's Mayfair restaurant on December 18. Pictures clicked by paparazzi from the evening made their way to social media where the speculations about their body language began. Reports claimed that they looked 'extremely cozy' with each other. However, the new report puts that as a meal between colleagues and friends who have known each other for years.

Tom Cruise's upcoming work

Tom Cruise is set to appear in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the last film in the blockbuster Mission Impossible franchise later this year. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning is the eighth and final part of the franchise that began in 1996. Tom Cruise has starred in each of the films. The Final Reckoning also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, and Rolf Saxon. It is set to be released in theatres on May 23.

Tom will then be seen Alejandro González Iñárritu's Judy, which is slated for a 2026 release.