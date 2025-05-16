Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 8 scores lowest in franchise history since 2006 on Rotten Tomatoes

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning might have gotten a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, but it seems that the film didn't quite hit the mark at Rotten Tomatoes. Also read: Tom Cruise tears up as Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning gets a 5-minute standing ovation at Cannes 2025. Watch Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is slated to release in India on May 17.

Tom Cruise's latest mission ranks low

The film is the lowest-rated film from the franchise since 2006, trailing behind fan favourites like Fallout and Ghost Protocol.

The first reviews and viewers' reactions have started to come in, with the film scoring 81% at Tomatometer based on 136 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film, which is being considered as the last chapter of the global hit franchise, is getting a positive response, with people praising Tom for the stunts and the edge-of-your-seat plot. However, some people expressed mixed feelings towards the balance between nostalgia and the lack of closure.

The latest chapter seems far from being the Mission: Impossible franchise's strongest. The film's debut score places it in fifth place, below Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol's 94% critical approval rate and above Mission: Impossible III's 71% score. Mission Impossible 3 released in 2006, while Ghost Protocol was released in 2011.

When it comes to Tomatometer, Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) scored 98%, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning (2023) 96%, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015) 94%, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011) 94%, Mission: Impossible III (2006) 71%, Mission: Impossible (1996) 65% and Mission: Impossible II (2000) got 57%.

About the film

Tom Cruise is reprising his iconic role as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, with Christopher McQuarrie returning to direct. Christopher has directed every movie in the series since Rogue Nation. Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 were initially shot as Dead Reckoning—Part One and Two, but after the seventh film, it was retitled.

Apart from Tom, the film stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis. Presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the film will be released in Indian cinemas on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.