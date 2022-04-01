Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, will premiere at the 75th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival. It will screened during a gala on the evening of May 18. The festival begins on May 17 and will continue until May 28. The lineup will be announced in Paris on April 14. (Also read: Tom Cruise talks about his leaked Covid rant on Mission: Impossible 7 set, says 'there was a lot at stake at that point')

Top Gun: Maverick is the long delayed sequel to the 1986 action movie, Top Gun. The star will be in attendance at Cannes on May 18 for the screening. The film will hit theatres in France on May 25, and in the U.S. On May 27. The festival will also honour Tom in a special tribute.

Tom had been to Cannes only once before – on May 18, 1992 for Ron Howard's Far and Away, which closed the festival that year. He had also awarded the Palm d'Or that evening to director Bille August for his film The Best Intentions.

Top Gun: Maverick was to have opened much earlier, but its release had to be postponed several times because of the Covid pandemic.

The question now is if Cannes will earn back its pre-eminent position as the Queen of Festivals. For the past two years, Venice had taken the spotlight by hosting Oscar favourites like Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog.

Apart from Top Gun: Maverick, Cannes is expected to include Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic with a cast that includes Austin Butler (as the King), Tom Hanks and Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog).

Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge heralded the Festival in 2001, and The Great Gatsby in 2013. Other possibles this year at Cannes include David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future, Florian Zeller's The Son, and Wes Anderson's Asteroid City. They are likely to play in the top competition slot.