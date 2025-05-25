Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning earns $24 million, scores biggest opening day for franchise

Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning powered through at the US box office on its opening day, making it the best-ever opening for the franchise. The Tom Cruise-starrer minted $24.8 million on opening day, as per the latest report on Variety. This is the last installment for the franchise which has been running for two decades, its first being released in the year 1996. (Also read: Tom Cruise reacts to viral video of him eating popcorn at movie screening: 'When I'm going to movies, I'm eating popcorn') Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning box office: Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt creates history in the US box office.

Huge Memorial Day weekend in the US box office

Paramount's Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning was not the only release that powered the US box office this week. Disney and Rideback’s Lilo & Stitch also championed through, making $55 million across Friday and preview screenings.

Meanwhile, the Tom Cruise action spectacle was released in the domestic theatres in 3,857 venues. With the massive opening, The Final Reckoning is very well on its way to break the previous three day box office record set by Mission Impossible Fallout, which currently stands at $61 million. The Final Reckoning is expected to smash that record with $63 million, predicted the report. The four-day holiday estimate stands at $77 million. Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning is one of the expensive movies ever made with a $400 million production budget.

About Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning

Mission Impossible 8 sees Tom back as Ethan Hunt, fighting against time to save the world against an AI entity threatening to take over and annihilate the human race.

Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning is directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Apart from Tom Cruise, the film stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Easi Morales, Pom Klementieff, and Angela Bassett. It was released a week ahead on May 17 in India and has already crossed ₹ 65 crore within eight days of release.