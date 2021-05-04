IND USA
Tom Hanks plays a robotics engineer in Finch.(Matt Licari/Invision/AP)
hollywood

Tom Hanks' Finch, earlier titled Bios, bought by Apple TV Plus

Finch will star Tom Hanks as a robotics engineer and one of the survivors of a cataclysmic solar event, which has left the world a wasteland.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 04:35 PM IST

Veteran Hollywood actor Tom Hanks' upcoming sci-fi movie Finch has been acquired by streamer Apple TV Plus. The movie, which was earlier titled Bios, comes from Amblin Entertainment.

It is now expected to be released by the streamer later this year, reported Deadline. Finch has been directed by Miguel Sapochnik, best known for helming episodes of HBO's epic fantasy show Game of Thrones. Craig Luck and Ivor Powell have penned the script.

In the movie, Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland.

"Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear.

"He creates a robot to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive," the official logline read.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account 'permanently suspended' after incendiary tweets violating 'Hateful Conduct' policy

The film's cast also includes actors Caleb Landry Jones, Samira Wiley, Skeet Ulrich and Laura Harrier.

Finch is Hanks' second film to debut on Apple TV Plus following war drama Greyhound, which premiered on the streamer in July 2020.

