Triangle Of Sadness movie review: Ruben Östlund's absurdist comedy hits the mark with its commentary on money and power

Ruben Östlund is a filmmaker who is keenly interested in the strangeness of human beings. His last two films, Force Majeure and The Square, were also about humans behaving badly. With Triangle Of Sadness, he makes his English-language debut with a dark satire that places two models, Carl and Yaya, far and away from their comfort zone. (Also read: Cannes 2022: 'Most disgusting movie of the year' Triangle of Sadness is a frontal attack on the super-rich)

The film is divided into three chapters and opens by introducing viewers to the couple and the world of fashion. The opening scene and its take on male models is brutally on point. Yaya (late Charlbi Dean) is more successful than Carl (Harris Dickinson) and they argue about their gender roles in the relationship. Carl gets more and more frustrated with Yaya's blasé attitude on money.

Triangle Of Sadness then moves to the main set piece, the luxury yacht on which they get a free trip because of Yaya's influencer status. The cruise is another world unto its own, with different sets of hierarchies. The white employees serve above stairs while the immigrants work below, cleaning up behind the uber-rich guests. It soon turns into a cruise from hell after a storm which strands them on an island where they have nothing.

The social satire, at two hours and 27 minutes, tries to take on too much but it hits the mark with its commentary on money and power. Chapters two and three expose the lie that everyone's equal, like a fashion show boldly proclaims at the beginning of the film. Like Mike White's The White Lotus, it delves into the whims of the rich which the working class must adhere to, in order to maintain the 'balance'.

The balance is skewed once the film moves to the island, where it descends into Lord of the Flies territory. Initially the roles stay the same, where head of staff Paula's (Vicki Berlin) hospitality training can't be switched off. That is until the arrival of Abigail (Dolly de Leon) who takes over as leader of the small group. As they try to survive with a few supplies, it is all about commodities and power.

Östlund also hints upon their past and future, allowing us to be observers to their misery. Has the island experience changed them for the better or worse? What happens if they get rescued? On the yacht, the ship's captain (Woody Harrelson), a Marxist, has a passionate argument with Russian capitalist and businessman Dimitry (Zlatko Burić) where he drops a version of Mark Twain's quote stating, never argue with an idiot. The merits of their debate are put into practice later at the island.

The cast of Triangle Of Sadness fit their roles perfectly. The performances of Dean, Dickinson and de Leon are powerfully vulnerable while others like Harrelson and Burić steal their scenes whenever they are on screen. The title refers to the area between the eyebrows and the top of the nose, signifying negative expressions. In the film, it can have several meanings especially with the last two chapters where things are never enough for the characters, the majority of whom come off as unlikeable and vain.

Östlund's screenplay has several laugh out loud moments as the absurdist story takes the survivors from highs to lows. The Oscar nominee for Best Film and Screenplay and Palme d'Or winner may not be for everyone. Especially if one is squeamish about bodily fluids. The infamous sequence on the yacht where the guests end up vomiting and later defecating all over is as horrifying as it sounds. The film's ambiguous ending leaves you hanging, but it's apt for a film where we're invited to observe these complex events play out and ponder on its consequences. Triangle Of Sadness is in theatres from March 3.