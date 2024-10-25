Venom The Last Dance movie review: Tom Hardy's bittersweet adieu to his best friend is a moderately fun watch

Venom The Last Dance movie review: The title of Tom Hardy's new Marvel movie indicates that it's the conclusion of the Venom franchise, which started in 2018. While Ruben Fleischer did a decent job with the origin story, the sequel – Andy Serkis' Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) – was also reflective of its title – a complete carnage beyond redemption. However, the threequel manages to get back to its roots and turn in a moderately fun, but befitting finale. Venom The Last Dance review: Tom Hardy returns for the threequel

Apt director

Venom: The Last Dance is helmed by Kelly Marcel, who has been associated with the franchise since its inception as the head screenwriter. The threequel of the testosterone-fuelled Venom franchise marks her directorial debut, yet it benefits significantly from her female gaze – she's also written Fifty Shades of Grey and Cruella. Kelly peppers the film – particularly the banter between Eddie and the Venom symbiote – with moments that are sweet, funny, unconventional, and even moving.

Venom: The Last Dance is touted as the trilogy finale

For instance, Venom looking at the Grand Canyon and suggesting Eddie to take retirement and refuge there. Or Venom screaming “horsie horsie horse” with joy after spotting the animal in the middle of nowhere. Or Venom putting on his dance shoes and shaking a leg with Mrs Chen to ABBA's Dancing Queen. Or Venom hoping to touch down in New York so that he can catch a glimpse of the Statue of Liberty – the lady who welcomes all visitors to America. Hell, we even see Venom tear up by the end of the movie.

Also, since Kelly has been writing the Venom movies for six years now, she's well-versed with the conflicts and layers that come with them. So when Eddie kills a woman army officer in self-defence – without any symbiote to put the blame on – he realises how he's turning into Venom even when the symbiote doesn't hold him captive. Eddie goes on to save several other lives by the end for redemption, but that doesn't make the hero in him look down upon Venom. “We are Venom” isn't just a superhero punchline to throw around – it's a way of life. Venom is as much a part of him as much as darkness is a part of all of us.

Venom: The Last Dance is directed by Kelly Marcel

The end? About time

Despite this fresh gaze and layered approach, I'd urge Kelly to not get tempted enough to write another Venom movie. The franchise has exhausted its possibilities and can take a backseat now. Andy Serkis, who directed the terrible second part, is the voice of Knull – the new supervillain who's even “older than the universe” – in this part. He teases a return, but one hopes it's for another property in the franchise because Venom has run its course.

The symbiote takes new shapes and forms in the threequel – taking over a horse, a fish, and even a frog. We also see many more symbiotes – including a Christmas coded one – and several new characters, but none of them is compelling enough to merit either carrying forward the franchise or warranting its own spin-off. The only characters who come close to falling on that radar are a nomad family of four, travelling across the country in a rickety van to spot aliens at Area 51. And boy, do they spot some.

In the age of multiverse storytelling, it feels rebelliously satisfying if a franchise or a character completes his arc. One can hope that Tom Hardy as Venom can hang up his symbiote now, and he doesn't end up resurrecting himself for the sake of a Deadpool & Wolverine-kind cash cow. While Tom is not bad, his Venom isn't even as iconic as Hugh Jackman's Wolverine or Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man in the first place. After this fitting last dance, can Eddie and Venom please rest in peace?