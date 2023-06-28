Vineet Singh Hukmani creates a music-multiverse project: It’s time to move music to a new age collaborative space

At a time when multidimensional entertainment is slowly taking centre stage, Vineet Singh Hukmani has ventured into the world with music at its core. The Delhi-based singer recently released a superhero comic book, Run Storm and The Hope Star. A QR code embedded in it, when scanned, plays his song Run! Run! Run! and a 3D film featuring a superhero he coined, Run Storm. Vineet Singh Hukmani recently introduced his multiversal offering with project -- Run! Run! Run-Storm

He tells us, “All my life, I’ve seen music come last in the sequencing of things. Comic books came first and then with the advent of technology, decades later, those comic book stories were transformed into large cinematic experiences. Music was always used as a backdrop. I wanted a song to come first in this sequence, powerful enough to create a and soon a game.”

At the time of conceptualisation stage, Hukmani reveals he was down with viral. “Writing the song pushed me to activate my hope and energy again. That made me feel that all of us have a superhero within that is needed to deal with life’s everyday problems. (actor and fitness enthusiast) Milind Soman, my running superhero, expressing his love for Run Run Run was such a highlight!” beams Hukmani, calling independent musicians “born superheroes as we have to fight great odds”.

The musician, who has songs such as Jab the World in Rock, I Pray in Melodic Rap and Turning Back Time in Pop to his credit, looks at this as an opportunity for other musicians to collaborate with, through this first ever music multiverse.

“I invite artistes to bring their songs and persona to join RUN STORM’s intergalactic adventures and take the story further with me, in episodic fashion. This will help us differentiate together, and give young audiences seeking multiversal entertainment something to get fascinated by. It’s time to move the unidimensional and undifferentiated commodity that is music to a new age collaborative space that is larger than its individual creators,” he explains.

Talking about the future of multiverse in music, Hukmani says, “It’s first about a realisation and then execution of a vision in the artiste community. The realisation dawns from the fact that young audiences have changed. They lead multiversal lives themselves from their day studies/jobs to say stand up comedy or baking on instagram to gaming avatars with totally different personalities! They therefore seek multiversal entertainment and we as musicians must seek to deliver on that need of theirs.”

