New Delhi, Bong Joon-Ho's "Mickey 17", James Gunn's "Superman" and "Sinners" are some of the big movies from the Warner Bros stable to release in 2025. Warner Bros Pictures announce 2025 slate: 'Mickey 17', 'Wicked: For Good' and others in line up

The company shared its slate for 2025 theatrical releases in India on Tuesday and said that it will be the highest number of theatrical releases in 2025, more than any other studio.

Robert Pattinson starrer "Mickey 17", which marks the first film for Bong Joon-Ho after Oscar-winning "Parasite", will be released on March 7.

"A Minecraft Movie", headlined by Jason Momoa and Jack Black, will be out on April 4. Ryan Coogler and Michael B Jordan's "Sinners" has been scheduled for April 18.

"Final Destination: Bloodlines", the sixth installment of the supernatural horror franchise, will land in theatres on May 16. Brad Pitt-starrer sports action drama "F1" will also release this year on June 27.

Other big titles include the much-awaited "Superman", starring David Corenswet, releases on July 11, "The Conjuring: Last Rites" on September 5 "The Bride", starring Christian Bale, on September 26 and Ryan Reynolds and Momoa-starrer "Animal Friends" on October 10. "Mortal Kombat II", the sequel to 2021’s blockbuster, based on the world-famous video game, will be out on October 24.

"We're incredibly proud to present such a dynamic and exciting slate of films for 2025. Working with some of the most talented filmmakers in the world, we're bringing powerful stories and unforgettable characters to the big screen," said Denzil Dias, VP and managing director of India theatrical.

"From epic blockbusters to thrilling horrors, heartwarming family adventures to compelling dramas, our diverse lineup from Warner Bros. Discovery and Universal Pictures offers something for every audience, across all ages and genres. This lineup is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional cinematic experiences for Indian audiences," he added.

The studio will release Universal Picture titles from Universal Pictures including "Black Bag", starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, which arrives in cinemas on March 14, "How to Train your Dragon 2" from Dean DeBlois on June 13. "M3GAN 2.0" on June 27 and "Jurassic World: Rebirth" on July 4.

Other releases are "The Bad Guys 2" on August 1, "Nobody 2" on August 22, "Downton Abbey 3" on September 12.

Warner Bros. Pictures will also release titles from Universal Pictures which includes "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy", headlined by Renee Zellweger, on February 14, Sean Baker's "Anora" on February 21 and Adrien Brody's starrer "The Brutalist" on February 28.

The studio is also releasing musical drama "Michael" on October 2, "Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie" On October 17, "Wicked: For Good", the second part of 2024's "Wicked", on November 21 and "Five Nights at Freddy’s 2" on December 5.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.