Watch Andrew Garfield squirm as he reacts to his leaked Spider-Man No Way Home pics and videos

Actor Andrew Garfield has reacted to leaked images that purportedly show him on the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that he has repeatedly denied being involved in. Rumours have long persisted about the actor returning to play Spider-Man in No Way Home, which is expected to intersect three eras of Spider-Man movies.

Besides Andrew Garfield, it has been rumoured that original Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire will also be featured in some capacity. The character is currently played by Tom Holland.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show, Garfield was grilled hard by host Jimmy Fallon about the leaked images and videos. “I'm not sure about that,” the actor said. Jimmy Fallon countered, “But we are. We know what's up. But do you know what's up? What I'm telling you is, you're in Spider-Man: No Way Home, congratulations!”

“It’s not possible to see a photo that you’re in!”



-Andrew Garfield “dispels” rumors about appearing in #SpiderManNoWayHome 👀 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/Y5GIV1HUqk — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 14, 2021

The actor laughed and feigned surprise, “Wait, what?!” He added, “I heard about it. And I did see it. And it’s a Photoshop.” But when Fallon pushed him further, he said, “I am trying to manage expectations and you say, ‘No',” and the two laughed about it.

Previously, Garfield offered a carefully-worded response after he was asked if he is in the new film. He told Variety, “I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how f***ing cool would it be if they did that?’ But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m f***ed. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”

The actor played Spider-Man in two films before the series was rebooted with Tom Holland in the lead role. Far From Home is slated to release in December.