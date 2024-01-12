close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Watch | Iron Man Robert Downey Jr reveals he's afraid of flying on The Jimmy Kimmel show

Watch | Iron Man Robert Downey Jr reveals he's afraid of flying on The Jimmy Kimmel show

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Jan 12, 2024 06:17 PM IST

Robert Downey Jr. opens up about fear of flying on The Jimmy Kimmel Show.

Robert Downey Jr., the iconic Iron Man, recently made a revelation on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, opening up about his fear of flying. Here's what he said about his fear of flying and other interesting bits from the episode.

Robert Downey Jr., winner of the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for "Oppenheimer", poses at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)
Robert Downey Jr., winner of the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for "Oppenheimer", poses at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

Fear of flying:

Even Iron Man gets jittery! Downey Jr. admitted, "I hate to admit it, but it's just too weird a concept—hurdling through the air at 500 mph." Despite his superhero persona, he shared this relatable fear on the show.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Golden Globe panic:

During his Golden Globe win for Oppenheimer, Downey Jr. dropped a bombshell. He revealed, "I just dropped a Beta Blocker so this will be a breeze." Downey Jr. clarified recent rumors about his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige stated, “We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again.”

Oscars buzz for Oppenheimer:

Downey Jr.'s remarkable performance in Oppenheimer earned him a Golden Globe. With the Oscars on the horizon, he may add another accolade to his shelf. The movie, addressing the aftermath of atomic development, is a must-watch.

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo admit they didn't understand Marvel dialogue: ‘We would just drive each other insane’

Robert Downey Jr.’s starstruck encounters:

Despite his fame, Downey Jr. admitted to getting starstruck. From fangirling over Paul McCartney at a movie screening to sharing anecdotes about encounters with Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep, and Timothy Chalamet, he remains refreshingly human.

Cool food cookbook:

Downey Jr. has ventured into the culinary world with "Cool Food." Teaming up with scientist Tom Costigan, the cookbook aims to make eco-friendly eating accessible. It's not just about recipes; it's about reducing our carbon footprint.

Iron Man may have retired from the MCU, but Robert Downey Jr. continues to snag attention with his authenticity and diverse ventures.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On