Watch | Iron Man Robert Downey Jr reveals he's afraid of flying on The Jimmy Kimmel show

Robert Downey Jr., the iconic Iron Man, recently made a revelation on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, opening up about his fear of flying. Here's what he said about his fear of flying and other interesting bits from the episode.

Fear of flying:

Even Iron Man gets jittery! Downey Jr. admitted, "I hate to admit it, but it's just too weird a concept—hurdling through the air at 500 mph." Despite his superhero persona, he shared this relatable fear on the show.

Golden Globe panic:

During his Golden Globe win for Oppenheimer, Downey Jr. dropped a bombshell. He revealed, "I just dropped a Beta Blocker so this will be a breeze." Downey Jr. clarified recent rumors about his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige stated, “We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again.”

Oscars buzz for Oppenheimer:

Downey Jr.'s remarkable performance in Oppenheimer earned him a Golden Globe. With the Oscars on the horizon, he may add another accolade to his shelf. The movie, addressing the aftermath of atomic development, is a must-watch.

Robert Downey Jr.’s starstruck encounters:

Despite his fame, Downey Jr. admitted to getting starstruck. From fangirling over Paul McCartney at a movie screening to sharing anecdotes about encounters with Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep, and Timothy Chalamet, he remains refreshingly human.

Cool food cookbook:

Downey Jr. has ventured into the culinary world with "Cool Food." Teaming up with scientist Tom Costigan, the cookbook aims to make eco-friendly eating accessible. It's not just about recipes; it's about reducing our carbon footprint.

Iron Man may have retired from the MCU, but Robert Downey Jr. continues to snag attention with his authenticity and diverse ventures.