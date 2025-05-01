Weapons: Makers release creepy 2-hour footage of children running away at night, leave horror fans surprised

The trailer of Weapons, the new horror film directed by Barbarian maker Zach Cregger, dropped earlier this week and caught attention of several fans. The producers of the film Warner Bros seemed to have taken an unlikely route in promoting the film, as it has now released an unlisted video of several children running away from their homes at night without any description. (Also read: Weapons trailer: Insane $38 million script of this movie caused a massive bidding war; Jordan Peele fired staff for it) Weapons is all set for release on August 8.

Weapons promotion begins

The two-hour, unlisted video has a series of children running away from their homes late at night, which is seemed to look like a surveillance video where the viewer himself is watching from the point of view of the camera. The video raises questions- Who is watching the video? Who is looping in these moments together?

This video was shared with the title, “2025_░_░_06:17AM.mov.”

It must be noted that the video is in line with the premise of the film Weapons, which reads, “When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the video, an eagle eye fan commented, “The large face that acts as a reflection on the screen must be a clue.” A second fan said, “This is insanely interesting, so excited.” Another said, “Great to see viral marketing coming back.” A comment read, “The marketing for this movie is insane. I love it.” “Soooo damn eerie. This looks interesting to say the least!” said another fan.

With more details about the plot being kept under wraps, horror fans and viewers will have to wait till August to find out the answers. Weapons also stars Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.