Matthew Perry, beloved for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom "Friends," has passed away at the age of 54. The cause of his death remains under investigation, but Perry's struggles with addiction have been widely known and documented throughout his life. Matthew Perry During his life, Perry had a long struggle with addiction (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)(Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

The news of Perry's passing has brought to light an intriguing but largely forgotten aspect of his life – his rivalry with the enigmatic and beloved actor, Keanu Reeves. In his 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry made startling revelations about his life, addiction, and complex feelings towards Reeves.

Perry's memoir delved into his battle with addiction, where he candidly admitted to taking a staggering 55 pills a day at one point. His struggles culminated in a life-threatening situation, prompting emergency surgery and a mere 2% chance of survival. Amidst his battles, he vented his frustration toward Keanu Reeves.

In the memoir, Perry questioned why "original thinkers" like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger met tragic fates while Keanu Reeves continued to thrive. River Phoenix, a close friend of Reeves, passed away in 1993 due to a fatal overdose at the tender age of 23. Perry expressed profound grief for his friend and fellow actor in the memoir, recalling the moment he learned of Phoenix's untimely death.

Perry's resentment didn't stop there. He also directed his anguish towards Reeves after losing yet another friend, Chris Farley, to substance abuse. While Perry never worked with Reeves on-screen and had no personal relationship with him, he couldn't help but question why his closest friends were taken from him while Reeves continued to thrive in Hollywood.

In the book, Perry wrote, "I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out; Keanu Reeves walks among us."

As news of Perry's passing spread, the darkest corners of the internet surfaced with conspiracy theories and disrespectful comments, some invoking Keanu Reeves' name. While grief can manifest in various ways, it's essential to remember Matthew Perry for his significant contributions to entertainment and the impact he had on countless lives.

The rivalry between Perry and Reeves, as chronicled in Perry's memoir, was a complex part of the actor's life.

As fans continue to mourn the loss of Matthew Perry, they remember him for his remarkable work on "Friends" and the joy he brought to millions.