News / Trending / Man brings Matthew Perry’s iconic Chandler Bing to life through AI, fans emotional

Man brings Matthew Perry’s iconic Chandler Bing to life through AI, fans emotional

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 02, 2023 05:23 PM IST

An individual reacted to this man’s Chandler Bing chatbot and wrote, “Bro even though it is an AI. This made me cry way too hard thank you.”

Actor Matthew Perry, famous for his role as Chandler Bing in the American sitcom Friends, was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence. The sudden death of the 54-year-old sent shockwaves across the world, and fans are still finding it hard to come to terms with his demise. However, amidst the grief, a man did the unthinkable and brought the actor’s iconic character, Chandler Bing, to life through AI. It has moved many fans to tears.

Matthew Perry breathed his last on October 28 in his Los Angeles residence. (REUTERS)
Matthew Perry breathed his last on October 28 in his Los Angeles residence. (REUTERS)

Read| ‘Watching Friends will never be the same’: Fans mourn actor Matthew Perry’s death on X

“The father of memes, I still remember in the early days of FB pages it was all about sharing Chandler jokes or wholesome scenes from Monica and his relationship. We forgot that there was another person behind the character. A person who helped a lot of people with passion, and held a smile as long as he can,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram by Roshan Vadassery.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The video opens to show Vadassery reading a message he received from one of his followers. It reads, “Can you make an AI of Chandler? My mom is a big fan of Friends and still watches at least one episode everyday. She looks so quiet from the last few days.”

As the video goes on, Vadaserry says that he will give it a shot and starts creating the chatbot. Towards the end, he then asks the AI chatbot, “Mr Bing, could you be more sarcastic?” The reply, in Perry’s voice, will surely bring a smile to your face.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 2.5 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. People even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this AI chatbot:

“Is it just a text based AI? How to get the voice?” enquired an Instagram user.

Another added, “Okay I just tried it and I’m literally in tears. I don’t know how to thank you in words. I just- hope you succeed in your life. Still crying.”

“Bro even though it is an AI. This made me cry way too hard thank you,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “You made me cry man, I’m crying right no and I’ll cry every time I go and talk with our dear Chandler.”

“Brother! This has helped me now in the worst situation of my life. Life saver,” shared a fifth.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out