When acting legend Michael Caine revealed how he fell in love with his Indian wife after seeing her in an ad

Do you know Hollywood actor Michael Caine fell in love with his wife, Shakira, who hails from India, after seeing her in a television commercial? In fact, in an interview in the past, the actor had shared that he was ready to go and find her in Brazil to tell her about his feelings for her. (Also read: Michael Caine announces retirement from acting after The Great Escaper) Michael Caine and Shakira Caine have been married for over five decades.

Michael has been married to former actor and model, Shakira, for over five decades now. He has talked about his relationship many times. During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, he looked back at how he found her.

Timeless love story

Michael met his Shakira back in the 1970s when he saw her in a Maxwell House coffee commercial. He fell in love with her at that very moment, and decided to go to Brazil to meet her.

"I saw this lady on the television in a commercial and fell in love instantly. And it was a commercial for coffee in Brazil. I just watched her and I thought, that's the woman for me,” he said with much adoration.

The Dunkirk actor was eager to meet her, and was ready to fly to Brazil. He thought she hails from Brazil, however, he was happy to find out that she was actually from London.

He went to his friends to seek help, as he shared, “And I said to my mate, I said, we're going to Brazil in the morning. We're going to find her…. And I went down the disco to my mate there, Johnny golden in Tramp. Were sitting there and one of the guys came where are you three no girls? what's going on? Not."

Recalling the incident, the actor said, “ I said I saw a beautiful girl on the television. I said, "and I'm going to Brazil in the morning to find her”.

It was a Maxwell House coffee commercial. As he told his friends that he believed she is from Brazil, Michael got the happy news that “She's not Brazilian. She's Indian”, and she lives in London. The actor pursued her, and the rest is history.

More about the couple

They got married in 1973 and welcomed their daughter the same year. They've been going strong ever since and are now proud grandparents. Through the years, Michael and Shakira have supported each other professionally as well. Shakira has accompanied the star to many of his premieres. Before Shakira, The Dark Knight actor was married to actress Patricia Haines from 1954 to 1958, with whom he shares another daughter.