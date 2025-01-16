Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

When Al Pacino became vegan for ‘17 and a half hours’ after being given hilarious nickname on set

BySumanti Sen
Jan 16, 2025 11:57 PM IST

It has been revealed that Al Pacino was given a strange nickname on the set of a film, following which he decided to become vegan for a while.

It has been revealed that Al Pacino was given a strange nickname on the set of a film, following which he decided to become vegan for a while. While on the set of The Local Stigmatic, Pacino, 84, was given a strange moniker in the 1990s at a time when he found himself with a desire for chicken. People who worked with Pacino on set claimed he could not stop eating poultry products.

When Al Pacino became vegan for ‘17 and a half hours’ after being given hilarious nickname on set (AP)
When Al Pacino became vegan for ‘17 and a half hours’ after being given hilarious nickname on set (AP)

The production team made up hilarious nicknames for Pacino because of his love for chicken. He was named "Al Pa-chicken.”

Al Pacino ‘became vegan for 17 and a half hours’

In an X post that has gone viral, a netizen shared a screenshot of the IMDb trivia page which confirmed the actor’s nickname. "Pacino reportedly ate so much chicken between takes that he earned the nickname Al Pa-chicken amongst the crew,” it reads. "Once filming wrapped, he was so horrified by his poultry intake during the shoot that he became vegan for 17 and a half hours and donated his fee to a chicken sanctuary in Aberdeen, Scotland."

Pacino is now set to appear in the upcoming horror film, The Ritual. Last year, he revealed that he also died as a result of a coronavirus infection, saying he "didn't have a pulse" and that he "experienced death.”

"I looked around and I thought, ‘What happened to me?’ I thought I experienced death. I might not have. I don’t think I have, really. I know I made it,” Pacino said, speaking to The Times. He praised his "great assistant" for getting in touch with the paramedics, who arrived at his home within minutes.

"I didn’t see the white light or anything," he added. "There’s nothing there. You’re gone. I’d never thought about it in my life. But you know actors: It sounds good to say I died once. What is it when there’s no more?"

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On