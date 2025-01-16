It has been revealed that Al Pacino was given a strange nickname on the set of a film, following which he decided to become vegan for a while. While on the set of The Local Stigmatic, Pacino, 84, was given a strange moniker in the 1990s at a time when he found himself with a desire for chicken. People who worked with Pacino on set claimed he could not stop eating poultry products. When Al Pacino became vegan for ‘17 and a half hours’ after being given hilarious nickname on set (AP)

The production team made up hilarious nicknames for Pacino because of his love for chicken. He was named "Al Pa-chicken.”

Al Pacino ‘became vegan for 17 and a half hours’

In an X post that has gone viral, a netizen shared a screenshot of the IMDb trivia page which confirmed the actor’s nickname. "Pacino reportedly ate so much chicken between takes that he earned the nickname Al Pa-chicken amongst the crew,” it reads. "Once filming wrapped, he was so horrified by his poultry intake during the shoot that he became vegan for 17 and a half hours and donated his fee to a chicken sanctuary in Aberdeen, Scotland."

Pacino is now set to appear in the upcoming horror film, The Ritual. Last year, he revealed that he also died as a result of a coronavirus infection, saying he "didn't have a pulse" and that he "experienced death.”

"I looked around and I thought, ‘What happened to me?’ I thought I experienced death. I might not have. I don’t think I have, really. I know I made it,” Pacino said, speaking to The Times. He praised his "great assistant" for getting in touch with the paramedics, who arrived at his home within minutes.

"I didn’t see the white light or anything," he added. "There’s nothing there. You’re gone. I’d never thought about it in my life. But you know actors: It sounds good to say I died once. What is it when there’s no more?"