Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah step out for movie night in California after confirming split

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah reportedly stepped out for a movie night after the actor confirmed that the two of them were not dating. The pair were pictured attending an American Cinematheque members-only screening of Pacino’s 1973 film Serpico in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, December 12. Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah step out for movie night in California (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, nooralfallah/Instagram)

Alfallah, 31, donned a puffer jacket and pants, walking behind Pacino, 84, while being escorted into the theatre by security, Page Six reported. The Godfather star was seen wearing a black beanie and jacket.

Alfallah shared a snap of the crime drama movie to her Instagram Story, writing “Roman’s dad” over a shot of a younger Pacino seen on the big screen.

‘Very good friends’ Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah ‘are co-parents’ to their little son Roman

Pacino and Alfallah were first romantically linked in April 2022, and it was reported that the two secretly began dating during the Coronavirus pandemic. Alfallah had her first child, Roman, with Pacino last year.

Rumours of a split between the two surfaced when Alfallah was spotted leaving the ritzy Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles with Bill Maher. Shortly after, Pacino’s rep told People that the actor was single, although he still spent a lot of time with Alfallah. “Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman,” the rep said at the time.

Alfallah later told TMZ that she and Pacino were not together anymore, but that he is her "best friend.” She too confirmed that they are co-parenting Roman together.

In an interview with TMZ, Alfallah previously said she is “not the marrying type.” In October, Pacino told BBC News that although he and Alfallah are not together, Roman “does text [him] from time to time” since Alfallah has full physical custody. The two of them share joint legal custody of the child.