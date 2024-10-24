When Al Pacino's ex Noor Alfallah revealed what attracts her to an older crowd, ‘I like the wisdom…’

Noor Alfallah, the 30-year-old movie producer who had her first child with 84-year-old Al Pacino last year, said that she has been drawn to an older crowd as she is intrigued by “the wisdom.” "I was born in the wrong generation," Alfallah told Vogue Arabia in March. "I’ve been an old soul all my life. I have friends who are 70 years old; men and women who are just totally my friends who I love, who I’d rather be with than people my age.” When Al Pacino's ex Noor Alfallah revealed what attracts her to an older crowd (nooralfallah/Instagram)

She added, “I’ve always been like that. I don’t know why. I think I like the wisdom, the experience, the life in them. That’s attractive to me."

‘Older men, especially wealthy, might offer security and stability’

Alfallah has made headlines for her connections to older stars like Mick Jagger, billionaire Nicolas Berggruen and Clint Eastwood, besides Pacino.

"Older men, especially wealthy, might offer security and stability. They might offer maturity that simply isn't always found with people her age," Jonathan Alpert, a psychotherapist and author of Be Fearless: Change Your Life in 28 Days, told Fox News Digital.

"In some cases, people are drawn to partners who remind them of a parent, especially when seeking approval, validation or care. From a psychological perspective, a partner who is established, successful and has more life experience can create a dynamic of admiration or power imbalance that some find attractive,” he added. "Noor might value the wisdom, experience and mentorship that some of her ex-boyfriends have provided and sees them as role models or guides in navigating personal and professional aspects of her own life."

Alfallah was born in Santa Monica to an American mother and Kuwaiti father. She moved to Kuwait at the age of 11, and four years later, she moved to Dubai.

"Returning to the states from Dubai as a teenager, friends’ groups were already established," Alfallah said. "I think that’s how a lot of my friends ended up becoming older than me."

Alfallah made headlines when she began dating Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger. At the time, she was 22 and he was 74. A year later, she was photographed with Clint Eastwood outside LA hot spot Craig's. However, she dismissed dating rumours with Eastwood. She has also been linked to billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, 63.

"I like meeting new people, and I’m not a judge," Alfallah said. "Today, I think a lot of people are kind of judgmental. I’m very curious about everybody. I’m curious about the waiter, the director. I’m curious about the artist, what they do and what makes them who they are.”

"Even though, in a lot of ways, I am shy, the curiosity in me makes me," she added. "As a little kid, moving so many times to different countries, different schools … if I had stayed quiet, I wouldn’t have made friends. So, I had to be that person too."

Alfallah and Pacino met at a dinner party in 2010. They went on to become friends.

"Then the pandemic hit," she recalled. "Al lives down the street from my house, and we started spending every day together, playing chess and watching movies. It was like film school with Al Pacino. ‘Did you ever see Scarface?’ he asked me. ‘No,’ I answered, ‘Though I know the lines. Say hello to my little friend.’ He showed me some obscure movies he was in, like one with Marthe Keller called ‘Bobby Deerfield,’ which is now my favorite of all his films."

Alfallah said that her friendship with Pacino eventually "became something more.” Last year, in June, she welcomed their son, Roman. Alfallah recently told TMZ that she and Pacino are not together anymore. However, she said that Pacino is her "best friend,” and together they are co-parenting Roman.