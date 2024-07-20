Who was Christina Sandera? Clint Eastwood's late decade-long companion

Who was Christina Sandera?

Christina worked as a hostess at Clint Eastwood’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. She was a longtime Carmel resident, the city of which Clint once served as the mayor in 1986.

How did Christina and Clint meet?

The duo met at his restaurant in Carmel in 2014. They've been dating since then, but have been quiet about their relationship. They were seen together at the 2015 Academy Awards, when his 2014 period war drama American Sniper was nominated in six categories, including Best Picture. She also accompanied him on the red carpet for the premieres of his 2016 period film Sully: Miracle on the Hudson, his 2018 crime drama The Mule, his 2018 period drama The 15:17 to Paris, and his 2019 biographical drama Richard Jewell.

Christina was Clint's latest partner

Clint has been married twice in the past – for 31 years to model Maggie Johnson, and for 18 years to news anchor Diana Ruiz. He's also had long relationships with Oscar-nominated actor and a co-star of 14 movies, Sandra Locke, another longtime co-star Frances Fisher, and stuntwoman Roxanne Tunis.

About Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood rose to prominence with his spaghetti Westerns directed by Sergio Leone, particularly the Dollars Trilogy in the 1960s. He was also lauded for his recurring role of Harry Callahan, a morally ambiguous police officer in the Dirty Harry franchise. He also appeared in memorable action films like In the Line of Fire (1993) and enduring romantic dramas like The Bridges of Madison County (1995) opposite Meryl Streep. He also owns a film production company called Malpaso Productions.

He turned director and won Oscars for his 1992 Western, Unforgiven, and his 2004 sports drama Million Dollar Baby. He's now gearing up for his next directorial, Juror No 2.