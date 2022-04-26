When Elon Musk rubbed shoulders with Iron Man and Men In Black: a look at new Twitter boss’ screen appearances

He may in news for potentially acquiring social media platform Twitter but billionaire Elon Musk has always been in the spotlight. The Tesla CEO has not just rubbed shoulders with celebs but over the years, also found time to appear in several Hollywood films and TV shows. Elon has mostly done cameos appearing as himself or fictionalized versions of himself. His impressive ‘filmography’ includes appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and some of the most popular animated series. Also read: Johnny Depp's $50 million defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard begins; Elon Musk, James Franco may testify

Elon first appeared on screen alongside another genius billionaire, albeit a fictional one. In the 2010 Marvel film Iron Man 2, Elon appeared in a scene with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) as a rival/friend. The two exchanged pleasantries briefly at the Monaco Grand Prix. He then appeared in an episode of the sitcom The Big Bang Theory and a few years later, in its spin-off Young Sheldon. In the former, he appeared with character Howard Wolowitz serving Thanksgiving dinner at a shelter. In the latter, he appeared in a cameo when it is revealed that he built his rocket after reading Sheldon’s notebook.

Elon Musk with Simon Helberg in an episode of The Big Bang Theory.

Elon Musk voiced Elon Tusk, a character based on himself in the animated series Rick and Morty.

Over the years, he has also played himself in voice roles in two of the most popular animated series--The Simpsons and South Park. In 2019, he voiced an Elon from a different universe named Elon Tusk in the sci-fi animated show Rick and Morty. In this universe, the billionaire is the CEO of Tuskla. Elon Musk’s last appearance on screen was an uncredited cameo in the Chris Hemsworth-starrer Men in Black: International in 2019. In the film, he appeared on a monitor at the MIB headquarters, being described as an alien.

On Monday, the board of Twitter accepted the entrepreneur’s $44 billion bid to take over the company, paving the way for him to be the social media platform’s owner. The South Africa-born magnate is best known for his companies Tesla, SpaceX, and the Boring Company.

