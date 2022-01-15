When Marvel's Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio danced to a Sanjay Dutt song for Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Marvel's Kingpin, played by Vincent D'Onofrio, is one of the meanest, baddest villains in entertainment currently. Vincent's performance has most fans associate his face with the character more than himself. So to see him dancing gleefully in a field to a Hindi song is a sight that may surprise many.

A YouTube video from 2015 shows Vincent--dressed in a red blazer and cowboy hat--dancing in a field to Sanjay Dutt's song Maaf Karo. In the video titled Vincent Goes Bollywood, not only does the actor dance but also lip-syncs to the Hindi lyrics almost flawlessly.

The video is from seven years ago when Vincent starred in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Hollywood film Broken Horses. A separate BTS video from the film's set gives the backstory behind the video. In it, director Vidhu explains that the cast and the crew of the film created a video introducing themselves using songs from his old movies. Vincent's 'performance' was part of this medley.

In the second video, posted by Vidhu's production house, Vincent is seen rehearsing his lines and moves for the dance. Vidhu then says, "The big surprise was at the wrap party when they started to play a video on the television. It took me some time to figure out that these guys were performing to my music from Bollywood films." Maaf Karo is from Vidhu's 2000 film Mission Kashmir and was picturised on Sanjay Dutt. The film also starred Hrithik Roshan.

Broken Horses is the official English-language remake of the director's 1989 Hindi film Parinda. The character Vincent played in Broken Horses was portrayed by Nana Patekar in the Hindi original.

Vincent D'Onofrio first came to prominence with a supporting role in the acclaimed war film Full Metal Jacket in 1987. He went on to star in films like Jurassic World and Men In Black and also in the TV series Criminal Intent. He first played Marvel villain Kingpin aka Wilson Fisk in the Netflix series Daredevil before making his first appearance in the MCU as the same character in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

