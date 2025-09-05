White Lotus Season 4: What to know about new hotel as show heads to France

White Lotus is returning for Season 4, and creator Mike White and HBO have zeroed in on France as the location, Deadline reported, citing sources. Notably, HBO has a marketing partnership with the Four Seasons hotel chain which usually doubles as the White Lotus hotels. It was reported earlier this year that White Lotus was eyeing Europe for Season 4. (X/@oocwhitelotus)

It was reported earlier this year that the murder mystery comedy-drama, that has become a hit among many, was eyeing Europe as a possible location. Though location scouting was slated to begin in early spring, White needed a breather after Season 3, and the plan was subsequently pushed to summer.

Now, with France looking like the likely destination, here's where White Lotus Season 4 could be filmed.

White Lotus Season 4 possible hotels

With White Lotus headed to France, there has been speculation that the show might choose Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat as the filming location, Deadline reported. Perched at the tip of the Cap-Ferrat peninsula on the French Riviera, this picturesque site has strong Hollywood ties and is close to Cannes.

Sources, however, told the publication that nothing has been locked yet, and noted that the show sometimes uses multiple locations in a single season. In Season 3, which was set in Thailand, the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui was used as the main setting, along with three non-Four Seasons hotels. Thus, it remains unclear if a Four Seasons hotel will serve as the main setting in the new season. However, if Four Seasons hotels were to be used, there are two more in France – the Megève in the French Alps and Hotel George V in Paris.

Cap-Ferrat is closest in setting to the previous three seasons – which all showed resorts by the beach. However, after Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand, White had said he wanted to ‘get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular’ for the fourth season. Notably, Cap-Ferrat is no directly on the beach. Meanwhile, Megève, which is a popular ski resort, could offer a change of scenery – but White Lotus cast members have revealed in the past that the show's creator nixed previous suggestions about ski resorts serving as filming locations for the series.

Similarly, Paris would be a massive change as well, because the show would move to an urban setting. Final word on the location in France is awaited, with the new season expected to arrive late in 2026 or early in 2027.