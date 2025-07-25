Who was Anne Burrell married to? All on husband Stuart Claxton

Anne Burrel, the beloved host of Worst Cooks in America, tragically died on June 17 at the age of 55. Nearly five weeks after the Food Network star’s death, it was revealed that the star chef died by suicide. According to Huffpost, she died from “an acute intoxication caused by combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.” Anne Burrell with husband, Stuart Claxton, and stepson, Javier Claxton.(instagram/ Anne Burrell)

After her passing last month, among those grieving was her husband of nearly four years, Stuart Claxton. The two got together after an unexpected spark on the dating app Bumble in 2018. Their whirlwind romance led to a heartfelt engagement during the pandemic and a fall wedding in 2021: a story Anne often described as her own fairytale.

Who is Stuart Claxton?

Stuart Claxton is a seasoned professional in marketing and communications and currently serves as President of Marketing at NextUp, a nonprofit advocating for women in leadership. A graduate of Swansea University ( BA in Spanish and Philosophy) and the University of Stirling (MA in Media Management), Claxton’s impressive career includes long tenures at Guinness World Records, TIME, and TlevisaUnivision, the People report added.

Despite being married to a high-profile chef, Claxton remained largely private, rarely appearing in the public eye outside of red-carpet events or Anne’s Instagram. Yet, their love story was no secret.

From Bumble to “I do”

According to People report, the couple first met on Bumble, and as per Burrell, the two instantly connected and knew there was something special between them. By April 2020, while quarantining with Burrel’s family in Cazenovia in New York, Claxton proposed to the chef.

Their October 2021 wedding was complete with a horse and carriage and a custom Carolina Herrera gown, as Burrell embraced every bit of the moment. The ceremony, which was held in Anne’s hometown, was intimate and deeply personal. Claxton’s son, Javier, was his best man, and celebrity friend Rachael Ray stood by Anne as a bridesmaid.

Life in Brooklyn with blended family

Anne and Claxton, another E! Online report stated, built their life together in Brooklyn, sharing their home with Javier and two cats, Nancy and Marcia. Though Burrell never had biological children, she embraced her role as a stepmother and often referred to their home as ‘my little family’. She shared glimpses of their lives on social media with hashtag ‘#TheClaxtons’, posting about hockey nights, home-cooked meals, and holidays.

Anne Burrell's death

Anne was pronounced dead at age 55. She was found unresponsive in her home and passed away on July 17. A few weeks later, the New York City medical examiner officially ruled her death a suicide. The cause: acute intoxication from a mixture of diphenhydramine, cetirizine, ethanol, and amphetamine, according to The Washington Post and Entertainment Weekly. Authorities noted she had about 100 pills nearby when responders arrived.

FAQs:

How did Anne Burrell and Stuart Claxton meet?

They met on the dating app Bumble in 2018.

Did they have children together?

Anne had no biological children but was a stepmother to Stuart’s son, Javier.

What does Stuart Claxton do professionally?

Claxton works as the Vice President of Marketing and Communications at NextUp, with previous roles at Guinness World Records, TIME, and Univision.