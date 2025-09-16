Who was Robert Redford? Oscar-winner and founder of Sundance Film Festival dies at 89

Oscar-winner and founder of the Sundance Film Festival, Robert Redford, passed away on September 16. The actor and director was known for films like Butch Cassidy, The Sundance Kid, and The Sting. Who was Robert Redford? Oscar-winning actor dies at 89(REUTERS)

His publicist, Cindi Berger, confirmed the news Tuesday morning. She said Redford died in his sleep at his home near Provo, Utah, and shared no further details on the matter as per Variety.

Oscar winner Robert Redford

Redford was one of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces in the 1960s and 70s. He starred in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid in 1969. Four years later, he starred in The Sting, which won the Oscar for Best Picture, and also appeared with Barbra Streisand in The Way We Were.

Redford also played Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby (1974), a CIA analyst in Three Days of the Condor (1975), and journalist Bob Woodward in All the President’s Men (1976). In 1985, he starred with Meryl Streep in Out of Africa, a movie that won seven Oscars.

Robert Redford, the director

Redford directed his first film, Ordinary People (1980), and won the Academy Award for Best Director. Robert also directed A River Runs Through It (1992), Quiz Show (1994), and The Horse Whisperer (1998).

Robert Redford and the Sundance institute

In 1981, he founded the Sundance Institute, whose annual festival became the main stage for independent film in the United States. Many filmmakers got their start there, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Soderbergh.

Robert Redford off-screen

Redford was very vocal on environmental issues and fought against coal plants in Utah, bought land to protect wild spaces, and backed groups focused on climate change. Robert kept his private life away from the spotlight. He lost his mother when he was 17 and later spoke about the pain of losing a child. He was married three times.

Over his career, he won the National Medal of Arts, the Kennedy Center Honors, and an honorary Oscar. Redford is now survived by his family. Tributes from the film industry are expected in the coming days.

FAQs

Q: How did Robert Redford die?

A: He died in his sleep at his home in Utah.

Q: How old was Robert Redford?

A: He was 89.

Q: What movies is Robert Redford best known for?

A: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, All the President’s Men, Out of Africa.

Q: Did Robert Redford win an Oscar?

A: Yes, he won Best Director for Ordinary People in 1980.