'Why do I find Tom Cruise having fun strange?' Fans react as actor lets it loose with Mission Impossible co-stars

Mission: Playtime has taken over the team of Mission: Impossible. Hollywood star Tom Cruise recently ditched his spy skills for a fun gaming session with his co-stars Hayley Atwell and Simon Pegg. And fans are losing it, shocked to see the action hero high-fiving his way to victories. Also read: Overwhelmed Tom Cruise fan steps on his shoe, Mission Impossible star’s wholesome reaction can’t be missed. Watch The video of Tom Cruise having fun has left his fans shocked.(AFP)

Tom Cruise's fun session with co-stars

On Friday, Hayley Atwell shared a fun video on Instagram with Tom Cruise. In the video, Tom is seen indulging in a fun game with his co-stars, throwing popcorn towards Hayley and Simon Pegg, who catch it with their mouths. The clip also shows Tom getting super excited and making energetic gestures.

The video of Tom with his co-stars has fans going wild. Some are shocked to see the action hero having so much fun, with one fan joking that it's strange to see him being playful.

One wrote, “Why do I find it so strange to see Tom Cruise having fun?” with another mentioning, “Is that Tom Cruises stunt double? Who is that?”

Others are gushing over his infectious enthusiasm, with comments pouring in about how adorable he looks. "Tom is everything,” one wrote, and another mentioned, “Very good tommy”.

One social media user commented, “Bcoz he's famously known as a giant movie star and then we find out he's also a playful kid like us”, and one wrote “Tom is always just trying to play a human being lol”.

“Like kids in a candy store... Having fun laughter family and friends is what life is all about,” one posted.

Other comments read “It’s good to see u guys having fun”, “Just makes me happy to watch”, “Tom looking so excited about it i love him” and “I love how much fun they’re all having together”.

“TopGun Maverick Popcorn version,” one exclaimed.

Tom Cruise back on screen

Tom Cruise is set to return as Ethan Hunt to save the day and escape trouble in Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed every movie in the series since Rogue Nation, is back to helm this film. Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 were initially shot as Dead Reckoning—Part One and Two, but after the seventh film, it was retitled.

Joining Tom are Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis. Presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the film will be released in Indian cinemas on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.