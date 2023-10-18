Will Smith’s kids feel bad for him after Jada Pinkett Smith’s bombshell revelations about their marriage in book: Report

From the moment Jada Pinkett Smith began promoting her new memoir, Worthy, she has been making headlines. Nothing was more shocking than the revelation that she and her husband, actor Will Smith, have been separated since 2016. In a new report, a source tells Entertainment Tonight that their kids Willow Smith and Jaden Smith 'feel bad for their dad' as their mom continues to make bombshell revelations about her marriage. Also read: Jada Pinkett Smith won't divorce Will Smith Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith with their kids Jaden Smith and Willow Smith, as well as Trey Smith Extreme right), whom Will shares with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino.

Jada and Will's kids want privacy for parents

“They know he has been going through a lot lately and this isn’t helping,” a source told the portal of 'all the recent headlines' about the couple’s secret separation. They wish 'some of their family’s private matters remained private', the source added, claiming that Will has been trying to stay busy by 'hanging out with his good friends and his kids', which also includes Trey Smith, whom Will shares with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino.

The source said about Will, “He’s trying not to let any outside noise impact him. Will loves Jada and feels like he has always had her back and always will. He has been trying to be supportive, while also taking care of himself.”

Jada and Will have been separated since 2016

In Worthy, Jada Pinkett Smith provides a lot of new insight into her complicated relationship with Will Smith, as per her interview with People. She said that she and Will first began dating around the time, when she lost two of her closest friends – Tupac Shakur and a friend named Maxine Rennes, who died by suicide. She also said that she had been on antidepressants, but went off them when she began dating Will.

In 2016, she says, they decided to separate 'every way but legally'. Will's resistance to emotional connection, she seems to imply throughout the book, was at the root of their separation – as well as the unresolved wounds they both carried, and her own lack of love for herself.

Jada Pinkett Smith's book

Her and Will Smith's relationship is far from the only topic that her book Worthy, which released on October 17, takes an honest look at. In her memoir, Jada is opening up about everything from her early days dealing drugs to her PTSD and dissociative disorder diagnoses later in life. She gave an intimate look into her childhood, opening up about her grandmother, who helped shape her worldview, as well as her father's inconsistent presence and her parents' struggles with addiction.

Jada also goes into detail about the moment Will slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars, explaining that she and Chris had a history and revealing that he actually asked her out at one point, when divorce rumours about her and Will were swirling.

