Will Smith ‘will never forgive’ Chris Rock, still ‘hates his smug attitude’ three years after Oscars slap

The infamous Oscars 2022 slap involving Will Smith and Chris Rock continues to make headlines even three years later. According to a report in InTouch Weekly, tensions between the two stars have not eased, with sources close to Smith claiming that he "still hates" Rock, particularly for his "smug attitude" following the incident. Will Smith 'still hates' Chris Rock, according to reports.

A source told the portal, "Chris Rock is up to his neck in drama and problems in his life right now as he alienates people left and right, leaving his nemesis Will Smith to indulge in every second of his misery while twisting the knife to no end. Will’s getting the last laugh and loving it." The source further added, "Due to the bad press, Will Smith will never forgive Chris for ruining his life, even though he’s managed to pick up the pieces in the last year or so. But he still hates the guy and his smug attitude."

What happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock

The feud began during the 94th Academy Awards when Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, referencing the film, G.I. Jane. Will Smith, seemingly defending his wife, stormed onto the stage and slapped Chris. The altercation sparked debates about comedy, boundaries, and personal conduct. Many supported Rock, perceiving the Bad Boys actor's slap as an overreaction to a joke.

Despite taking home the Academy Award that year for his performance in King Richard, Smith was banned from the event for 10 years and resigned from the organisation. He later apologized to the Academy in his acceptance speech – but not to Rock. Chris Rock also appears unwilling to let the situation go, as he continues to bring up the incident at his live shows.

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Jada Pinkett Smith reflected on the incident, saying, "That's a really deep subject. I think you've gotta be really careful about the 'why'." She added, "That's Will's story to tell. Not mine. So what I will say is that being there with him that night, what I did know, was that I might not have walked in there as his wife, but I left that night as his wife. And as I sit here today, I am going to be by his side, always."

Will Smith was last seen in the 2024 American cop action-comedy film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Directed by Adil & Bilall, the film is the fourth installment of the Bad Boys film series, and the sequel to Bad Boys for Life (2020). The film also starred Martin Lawrence, Joe Pantoliano, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Jacob Scipio, John Salley and DJ Khaled in key roles.