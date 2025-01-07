Menu Explore
Will Smith to star in Keanu Reeves' The Matrix 5? Actor teases involvement with cryptic post

ByRiya Sharma
Jan 07, 2025 02:07 PM IST

Will Smith's cryptic post about rejecting the role of Neo in The Matrix sparked fan speculation about his involvement in the upcoming fifth installment.

Will Smith recently shared a cryptic post recalling his decision to pass on the role of Neo in The Matrix. The post sent fans into a frenzy, leaving them speculating whether he might be part of The Matrix 5. However, according to Variety, Will Smith is not involved in the film series at all.

Will Smith teases involvement in The Matrix 5 with cryptic post.
(Also Read: Will Smith can ‘earn his way back to’ Oscars amid 10 years ban ‘as long as he accepts…')

Will Smith shares cryptic post

On Monday, Will Smith shared a cryptic video on Instagram that displayed the iconic franchise's computer font typing the following message: "In 1997, the Wachowskis offered Will Smith the role of Neo in The Matrix. Smith turned it down. He chose Wild Wild West, believing it was a better fit for him at the time. But the question remains: What would The Matrix have been like with Will Smith as Neo?" The text concluded with: "Wake up, Will... The Matrix has you..."

The post took the internet by storm. One fan commented, "Will and Keanu together in the next Matrix movie—please don't give me false hopes." Another fan questioned, "Is this a hint that you’re gonna be in the next Matrix movie?" Expressing excitement, a fan wrote, "If you all do Keanu and Will in the same movie, that will be record-breaking crazy."

Will Smith not a part of The Matrix 5

This comes after Warner Bros. announced a fifth Matrix installment with The Martian screenwriter Drew Goddard as writer and director. The filmmaker reportedly pitched the sequel idea himself, and Warner Bros. Discovery loved it. However, sources told Variety that Smith (at least at this point) isn’t involved in the film franchise.

For the unversed, Will Smith turned down The Matrix to make Wild Wild West. While The Matrix grew into a film series with three sequels—2003’s The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, and 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections—Wild Wild West flopped at the box office. It remains unclear what Will Smith was hinting at with his post.

