Year-Ender 2024 | Superman to Mission: Impossible 6, the most anticipated Hollywood films of 2025

The new year brings new hope for the movies. The line-up of Hollywood films which will be releasing in 2025 range from new projects by James Cameron and Bong Joon Ho. Here's our pick of some of the most anticipated films from 2025. (Also read: Year Ender 2024 | Best underrated Indian films of the year) David Corenswet will take on the role of the beloved superhero in Superman.

Superman

David Corenswet is all set to take flight as the man of steel in James Gunn's highly anticipated Superman. The teaser trailer, released a few days ago, received an enthusiastic response from fans. Lois Lane will be played by Rachel Brosnahan. The film is set to be released on July 11, 2025.

Mickey 17

Bong Joon-Ho created history with Parasite, from winning the Palme d'Or at Cannes to becoming the first ever non-English language film to win the Oscar for Best Picture. All hopes are pinned on his next with Robert Pattinson, the science-fiction feature film titled Mickey 17. The star-studded cast also includes Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo.

The Bride

In Maggie Gyllenhaal's second directorial feature after the brilliant The Lost Daughter, Christian Bale will be the Frankenstein’s monster. Meanwhile, Jessie Buckley stars as the eponymous bride. The October release also stars Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard and Annette Bening.

Captain America: Brave New World

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson becomes a new Captain America in this upcoming Marvel Studios film set for release on February 2025. The film follows Sam Wilson, who finds himself caught in an international crisis after meeting newly elected US President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. Harrison Ford stars as Thunderbolt, Tim Blake Nelson as the Samuel Sterns/The Leader and Liv Tyler as Elizabeth "Betty" Ross.

The Smashing Machine

Benny Safdie directs ex-wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in the biopic drama of real-life wrestler and MMA champion Mark Kerr. The film follows Kerr at the peak of his career, as he begins to question himself more and struggles with his relationships. Emily Blunt stars as Kerr’s then-girlfriend and subsequent ex-wife, Dawn Staples.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Is Tom Cruise the greatest of our movie stars? The 62-year-old actor is still pushing the button for jaw-dropping action and taking a blockbuster franchise ahead like no other. Tom will be back as super spy Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning for an epic adventure defying odds and gravity yet again. The film will be released in theatres on May 23, 2025.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

A new Knives Out film is in store next year! Rian Johnson has assembled a mammoth cast for the next murder mystery, headlined by Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc. It includes Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Daryl McCormack, and Josh Brolin

28 Years Later

The third film in the 28 Days Later series, following 28 Days Later (2002) and 28 Weeks Later (2007), the June release directed by Danny Boyle holds big promise. The zombie horror film will follow a group of survivors living on an isolated island after the rage virus outbreak. It stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes. Where's Cillian Murphy? We can't wait to know more about his character in the film.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

There might have been a 12-year gap between the releases of the first Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water. But director James Cameron is all set to introduce the third installment of his blockbuster next year. The film will hit the theatres on December 19, 2025. Cameron shot Fire and Ash back-to-back with 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water, which depicts the war between humanity and the Na'vi after the rapacious Resources Development Administration (RDA) returns to the alien moon of Pandora.