‘You have to be responsible,’ here's why Gal Gadot is not in a hurry to make her Cleopatra movie

Gal Gadot, the star of Wonder Woman and Fast & Furious, has given a promising update on her upcoming movie Cleopatra, where she will play the legendary Queen of Egypt. Gal Gadot plans to portray Cleopatra(Death in the Nile)

The 38-year-old, who has been attached to the project since 2020, revealed that the movie is taking time to respectfully depict Cleopatra’s life and legacy.

The movie was originally set to be directed by Patty Jenkins, who helmed the Wonder Woman films, but has since been handed over to Kari Skogland. However, there has been little news about the epic movie in the past three years.

In an interview with Flaunt, Gadot explained why the movie is not being rushed and said that it has a beautiful script written by Laeta Kalogridis. She also confirmed that the script will continue to be worked on before and after the writer's strike.

“It’s a big task. I don’t want to [rush] making it— it’s something that needs…so much thought and care because it’s Cleopatra. We have incredible writers working on the script—before and after the writer’s strike—like Laeta Kalogridis. It’s a beautiful script. We’re not rushing ourselves because you have to be responsible when you deal with such an incredible, iconic, legendary woman.”

Cleopatra is not just any historical figure, but a true legend, as Gadot stated. She was the ruler of Egypt and showed her strength and skill as a female leader in a male-dominated world. She made Egypt a powerful nation, expanded its territory, and contributed to the arts and sciences.

The “Wonder Woman” star also had fascinating love affairs with famous figures like Julius Caesar and Mark Antony, which have captivated modern audiences. Her story has been told many times in movies, books, and plays.

Cleopatra's portrayal

Cleopatra’s history has also been controversial and divisive, especially the way she has been portrayed as a seductress and a femme fatale. Gadot has expressed her interest in avoiding false narratives about Cleopatra and showing her in a more nuanced and accurate way.

Gadot’s casting as Cleopatra also sparked some backlash, as some people accused the movie of whitewashing the role of Cleopatra. However, this was based on misunderstandings of Cleopatra’s ethnicity and Gadot’s background. Cleopatra was Macedonian, not Egyptian, and Gadot is an Israeli actor of Ashkenazi heritage.

The “Red Notice” actress has defended her casting and said she is passionate and respectful about the role, even though she is not Macedonian. She also said she hopes to celebrate Cleopatra’s culture and achievements.

Given the complexity and importance of Cleopatra’s history, it is understandable why Gadot and her team want to be careful and thoughtful about the movie. Gadot’s update suggests that Cleopatra will be a respectful and nuanced take on the famous queen.