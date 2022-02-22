Zendaya 'can't stop laughing' as video of her tripping turns into viral meme: 'They got me'

Actor Zendaya suffered a nasty fall recently but it has now turned into a viral meme. But it seems the actor herself is all for her misfortune turning into entertainment for the internet.

On Monday, the Euphoria and Spider-Man actor shared the video screengrab on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "I can't stop laughing. Did they really have to take a video of me tripping?" The video in question shows Zendaya get out of her car and walk into a building escorted by security personnel. But as soon as she reaches the entrance, she trips and falls with her bodyguards catching her before she hit the floor.

One of the memes Zendaya shared saw her being inserted in this scene from her film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The awkward way in which she fell meant the video and screengrabs of the actor from it were soon circulating as memes online. Zendaya even shared a few of them on social media. The actor also posted two videos on Instagram Stories of herself reacting to these memes. In one of the videos, she is seen laughing hysterically and saying, "They got me, they got me." In another, the actor says, "Crying! Wait there's another one."

Fans loved Zendaya's enthusiasm and sense of humour. "She is hilarious," one commented on a post by a fan account on Instagram. Others even applauded her for not even flinching as she fell. "She was so smooth with it though," wrote a fan.

Zendaya currently stars in drama series Euphoria, where she plays the lead in a show that follows a group of high-schoolers' experiences growing up. The actor was last seen on the big screen in December's superhero flick Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which she co-starred alongside boyfriend Tom Holland.

