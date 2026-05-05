Zoë Kravitz keeps her rumoured engagement ring hidden behind her gown at 2026 Met Gala; Harry Styles skips event

On fashion’s biggest night, as celebrities descended on the star-studded red carpet at Metropolitan Museum of Art, dazzling in couture that encapsulated this year’s theme, “Fashion is Art,” hawk-eyed fans were watching closely – decoding not just every outfit, but every subtle move. That was certainly the case for Zoë Kravitz, whose appearance on the carpet quickly sparked intrigue, with one particular detail fuelling a wave of speculation.

Zoë Kravitz arrives at the 2026 Met Gala alongside Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

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Also Read | How much is Zoë Kravitz's ‘engagement’ ring worth? Harry Styles' net worth in focus amid ‘half-a-million’ claim

Zoë Kravitz, known for her role in The Batman and Big Little Lies, arrived at the Met Gala 2026 in a striking black lace creation by Saint Laurent. However, it wasn’t just the intricate, Victorian-inspired gown that drew attention. Fans were quick to notice the absence of her rumoured fiancé, Harry Styles, and what truly fuelled speculation was how she appeared to subtly conceal the rumoured engagement ring from the cameras.

Zoë Kravitz subtly hides engagement ring

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{{^usCountry}} Amid the ongoing buzz fuelling engagement rumours surrounding Kravitz and Styles, the actor ascended the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, seemingly intent on keeping her personal life out of the spotlight. Photos from the event capture her posing for photographers while subtly concealing her left hand behind the voluminous folds of her gown, a gesture that only added to the intrigue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid the ongoing buzz fuelling engagement rumours surrounding Kravitz and Styles, the actor ascended the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, seemingly intent on keeping her personal life out of the spotlight. Photos from the event capture her posing for photographers while subtly concealing her left hand behind the voluminous folds of her gown, a gesture that only added to the intrigue. {{/usCountry}}

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For most of her appearance, she kept her left hand discreetly tucked away, seemingly avoiding any clear view of the rumoured ring that onlookers were eager to spot – a calculated move that appeared aimed at deflecting mounting speculation. Equally noticeable was the absence of her rumoured fiance, Harry Styles, who last attended the event in 2019. Instead, Zoë Kravitz arrived alongside Anthony Vaccarello, the creative director of Saint Laurent, with both serving as co-chairs on this year’s Met Gala host committee.

What Zoë Kravitz wore to the 2026 Met Gala

A couture creation from the house of Saint Laurent, designed by Anthony Vaccarello, Zoë made a striking appearance at the Met Gala 2026 in a sheer black gown featuring a scalloped scoop-neck bodice that flowed seamlessly into a flared, tented skirt with a subtle peplum finish. Leaning into dark romance, the dress was crafted in intricate floral lace layered over a sculpted silhouette, complete with a structured bodice and long sleeves.

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Echoing Victorian influences, the fabric draped fluidly over softly rigid panels at the waist, lending the ensemble a voluminous, almost vintage sensibility. Keeping the palette resolutely monochrome, the only burst of colour came through her accessories – delicate yellow rosette earrings paired with a statement matching ring on her right index finger from Jessica McCormack. The look was completed with black pumps from Saint Laurent.

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles engagement rumours

According to a report by People, Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles were confirmed to be engaged on April 27, following eight months of dating. The publication reported that the couple shared the news with a close circle of friends and family after first meeting in August 2025.

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Speculation had already been mounting in the days leading up to the confirmation. On April 21, the 37-year-old actor was spotted in London wearing a striking ring on her left ring finger while sharing a kiss with the 32-year-old pop star. She had also been seen sporting the sizeable stone during an earlier outing with him on April 19, further fuelling engagement rumours.

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The engagement ring is estimated to be worth an impressive $800,000. The design is striking in its simplicity – a yellow gold bezel setting that frames an estimated 10 to 12 carat cushion-cut diamond.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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