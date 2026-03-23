How is Jude Law related to footballer Jorginho? Their family connection explored amid Chappell Roan row

The ongoing controversy between Chappell Roan and footballer Jorginho has unexpectedly drawn attention to Hollywood actor Jude Law, after details of their family connection resurfaced online. Jorginho and Chappell Roan's dispute has drawn attention to Jude Law, as it involves his stepdaughter Ada. (File Photo/ REUTERS and Jorginho Instagram )

The link centers on Jorginho's stepdaughter, Ada, as speculated by PEOPLE.

Ada is the biological daughter of Jude Law and singer Catherine Harding. The child is a key part of the recent incident at a hotel in São Paulo that triggered an angry response against Chappell Roan's security.

Read more: Chappell Roan responds after Jorginho Frello accused her security of being rude

What is the Jude Law- Jorginho connection? Jude Law and Jorginho have a blended family dynamic rather than a direct tie.

Jorginho is married to Catherine Harding, a singer and television personality. Harding shares her daughter Ada with Jude Law from a previous relationship, making the actor Ada’s biological father and Jorginho her stepfather.

According to Hello!, when Jorginho and Harding got married in a stunning ceremony on the shores of Lake Como in Italy in June 2025, he formally assumed the role of stepfather to Cat and Jude's daughter Ada.

Harding also told HELLO! that her husband Jorginho and daughter Ada have an “absolutely incredible” relationship.

She exclusively told the magazine, “I think patience is one of the keywords because things don't happen overnight, it wasn't a couple of weeks, and then all of a sudden she's like: 'I love Jay.”

Read more: Jude Law family: All on wife Phillipa Coan and kids amid Chappell Roan drama

Jorginho-Chappell Roan controversy brings focus The connection has gained attention after Jorginho alleged that a member of Chappell Roan’s security team confronted his 11-year-old daughter, leaving her “in tears” during an encounter at a hotel in São Paulo.

According to the footballer, the child had simply recognised the singer and smiled, but was later accused of “harassment” by a security guard. Jorginho said in a long Instagram Story post on Saturday that his daughter Ada "didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything" as she passed Chappell Roan's table.

Chappell Roan later responded to the allegations made by Jorginho, explaining that she saw no mother or child approaching her.

She said, “I didn't even see a woman and a child. Like, I did not. No one came up to me, no one bothered me. Like, I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel.”

She further clarified that she harbors no hate for her fans and said that the “mother and the child…did not deserve that."