How to watch Bundesliga 2025-26 in India and key matches to watch out for

The eagerly awaited Bundesliga 2025-26 season is set to kick off on August 23, 2025, with defending champions Bayern Munich hosting RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena. Indian football fans have plenty to look forward to, including intense title battles, thrilling derbies, and the return of iconic clubs like Hamburger SV and FC Köln to the top flight. Bayern Munich are the current Bundesliga 2024-25 Champions(FC Bayern Munich)

How to Watch Bundesliga 2025/26 in India

For viewers in India, they can watch every match of the Bundesliga 2025/26 season only on SonyLIV, accessible via OTTplay Premium. For television, Sony Sports Network. Matches will be televised across Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Key Matches to Watch Out For

Season Opener: Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig (August 23, 2025).

Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig (August 23, 2025). The season curtain-raiser will feature the reigning champions Bayern Munich facing RB Leipzig in what promises to be a fascinating clash to start the campaign. The match will start at 12.00 am midnight.

Der Klassiker – Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund

This iconic rivalry will deliver two thrilling encounters: the first at Bayern’s Allianz Arena on October 18, from 7 pm IST (Matchday 7), and the return fixture at Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park between February 28, 2026, from 8 pm IST (Matchday 24). Der Klassiker games are one of the most-watched football games in the world, due to their intense rivalry in the league.

Hamburg Derbies:

With Hamburger SV back in the Bundesliga, local derbies regain prominence. Hamburg will face St. Pauli at the Volksparkstadion on August 30, 2025, from 12 am (Matchday 2) and at the Millerntor later on 24 January, 2026, from 8 pm IST.

Other Key Fixtures:

Promoted sides FC Köln and Hamburger SV face challenging opening matches against Mainz and Borussia Mönchengladbach, respectively. Bayer Leverkusen, Bayer Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig will continue to be major contenders throughout the tightly fought season.

Winter Break and Season End

The Bundesliga will observe its traditional winter break from December 22, 2025, to January 9, 2026, allowing players and fans some leisure. The season will conclude on 2nd May 2026, rounding off one of Europe’s most exciting football leagues.