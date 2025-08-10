How to watch La Liga 2025/26 in India? All you need to know about the must-watch matches

The 2025/26 La Liga season is officially set to kick off in mid-August, promising an exciting campaign for football fans worldwide, especially in India, where interest in Spanish football continues to grow. The season will start from August 15, 2025, and continue till May 24, 2026, featuring 38 matchdays. FC Barcelona are the current champions of La Liga(FC Barcelona)

When Does La Liga 2025/26 Start?

The season’s opening matches will begin on August 15, 2025, with several fixtures spread over four days until August 19. The first match of the season will be Girona vs Rayo Vallecano on August 15 from 10.30 pm in India.

Streaming Details in India

Football fans from India can watch every match of La Liga 2025/26 exclusively on FanCode, accessible via OTTplay Premium.

Matches to Watch Out For

Among the 380 matches scheduled, some stand out as must-watch events for any La Liga enthusiast:

El Clasico : The legendary rivalry between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will be featured twice during the season. The first El Clasico will be played at the Bernabeu stadium on October 27, 2025, and the return fixture will take place at Camp Nou in Barcelona on May 10, 2026.

: The legendary rivalry between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will be featured twice during the season. The first El Clasico will be played at the Bernabeu stadium on October 27, 2025, and the return fixture will take place at Camp Nou in Barcelona on May 10, 2026. Madrid Derby (El Derbi Madrileño) : Atletico Madrid will face Real Madrid twice as well, with the first derby at Atletico’s Metropolitano stadium on September 28, 2025, and the return match at the Bernabeu on March 22, 2026.

: Atletico Madrid will face Real Madrid twice as well, with the first derby at Atletico’s Metropolitano stadium on September 28, 2025, and the return match at the Bernabeu on March 22, 2026. Seville Derby (El Gran Derbi): Another fierce rivalry will see Sevilla host Real Betis on 1st December, 2025, with the return at Betis’ stadium on March 2, 2026.

Current Champions and Most Successful Teams

Barcelona enter the new season as the defending champions, having sealed their 28th La Liga title in the 2024/25 campaign under coach Hansi Flick.

The most historically successful clubs in La Liga are Real Madrid (35 titles), FC Barcelona (28 titles), and Atletico Madrid (11 titles).

League Records for Goals and Assists

Lionel Messi holds the record for the most goals in La Liga with 474 goals, all for FC Barcelona. Messi also holds the record for the most assists in La Liga with 190 assists.