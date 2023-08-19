News / Entertainment / Hozier releases his third album titled ‘Unreal Unearth', fans call it unreal

Hozier releases his third album titled ‘Unreal Unearth', fans call it unreal

ByJahanvi Sharma
Aug 19, 2023 12:25 AM IST

Singer Hozier releases his third album titled ‘Unreal Unearth.’ The 16 song track has been inspired by Dante's Inferno.

Fans of the Irish singer are already in love with his renewed art and the touching portrayal of emotions in his tracks.

"We lost something, whatever it is, and we came out the other side," he added.
"We lost something, whatever it is, and we came out the other side," he added.

The album is his first with co-writers, including producer Jeff Gitelman and writer Jennifer Decilveo. The singer mentioned feeling renewed and inspired and hinted at the release of “eight or ten songs” sometime next year.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out