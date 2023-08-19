Hozier releases his third album titled ‘Unreal Unearth', fans call it unreal
Aug 19, 2023 12:25 AM IST
Singer Hozier releases his third album titled ‘Unreal Unearth.’ The 16 song track has been inspired by Dante's Inferno.
Fans of the Irish singer are already in love with his renewed art and the touching portrayal of emotions in his tracks.
The album is his first with co-writers, including producer Jeff Gitelman and writer Jennifer Decilveo. The singer mentioned feeling renewed and inspired and hinted at the release of “eight or ten songs” sometime next year.
