‘I am cooking food and stories...’

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 09:24 IST

Writer-actor Manu Rishi Chadha is currently enjoying the success of his last release with Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. “What a fun film it was! And I am absolutely thrilled with the response ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan’ received across mediums. My role of ‘Chaman Tripathi’ went down well with the audience. This was full-fledged role that made me totally content as an upcoming actor,” he said.

Best remembered for his dialogue-writing and acting in the film ‘Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!’ and OTT series ‘Inside Edge’, he feels that the right filmmakers will always know what they want from their actors, “Filmmakers like Dibakar Banerjee, Anand L Rai and Hitesh Kewalya are so confident of their craft and pattern of storytelling that it becomes easy for an actor to perform. And yes, they very well know the potential of their cast and crew! This is a plus for actors like us who are trying to make mark in acting.”

When asked has the writing taken a back seat for now, Rishi is quick to revert, “Once a writer always a writer. I am making most of this lockdown, you can say I am cooking both food and stories these days. Two film scripts are complete and work on my web series is in final stages. Acting is something I enjoy the most so I asked all my acquaintances in the industry for a role. That is bearing result now when I am getting good roles to act.”

Rishi believes we that this is best time to show empathy, “I am so proud of the entire industry the way they have come forward in such times. Like my friend Deepak (Dobriyal) said that he will help his staff even if he has to take a loan. ‘Sab khuddar hai…’ I remember when I asked my staff to a break and tried paying them advance salaries they downright refused saying ‘Kaam kare bina nai chahiye...’ It amazed me to see such sincerity.”

For his last release Rishi shot in Varanasi he says, “Varanasi was truly enjoyable. Ghats, its food, paan and dhaba tea made those days more memorable for all. The best part is we actors of ‘SMZS’ still continue to have a What’sApp group with name of Tripathis’ and chat most of the time.”

He next release will be seen in ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ with none other than superstar Akshay Kumar.