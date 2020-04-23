‘I’m shocked to see the spike in domestic violence complaints…’

entertainment

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 00:29 IST

Actor Annup Sonii is taking the quarantine in his stride and fears that it will be difficult to break his newfound routine. “My last working day was March 15, so in a way I am in a lockdown for five weeks and that’s a reason why my quarantine pattern is all set. So now going back to professional life will definitely be difficult. But ‘kaam toh karna hai’ and we have to go back to our professional selves soon,” says ‘Gangaajal’ actor over phone.

Sonii was in Meerut shooting for an international film and left for Mumbai for another shoot when he got the lockdown news. “We were well informed about social distancing norm that we had to follow but soon the shoots stopped. The film is nearly complete. A bit of shoot is left that will be done in Baghpat (UP) probably in August or September. Also, my web film and series are in post-production. Hopefully, that too can be released this year end,” he said.

He feels pattern of shoots will change. “Shooting with less people and following social distancing we can get back to work after a month or two.”

The versatile actor has been associated with a crime-based show for years now and has connected with the viewers to a great extent. “My ‘Crime Petrol’ journey has been truly inspiring. And the appreciation I have received is so rewarding. We plan to shoot fresh episodes after two months as it’s set up is not as vast as films.”

Sonii was shocked to see the spike in domestic violence cases during the lock down, “It shook me completely when I read the numbers of complaints being received during such unprecedented times. Crime has reduced in the lockdown phase but rise in such cases is alarming. Some steps need to be taken and such people require counselling,” he said.