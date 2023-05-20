‘I would like to see more of her,’ Jasmin Savoy Brown hopes to explore Meeks-Martin family further in future Scream film

Jasmin Savoy Brown, known for her role as Mindy Meeks-Martin in Scream (2022), has expressed her desire to delve deeper into the Meeks-Martin family in potential future installments of the franchise. Dive into the themes of family and legacy in the Scream franchise. (Image Credit: Shutterstock)

In the film, Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin's mother, Heather, made a brief appearance when the twins gathered with their friends to discuss the killer. A significant element connecting them to the original Ghostface murders was a remembrance of their late uncle, Randy Meeks, displayed on their mantle.

Heather's character remained largely unexplored, and the identity of the twins' father remained a mystery.

During an exclusive interview with Screen Rant. for the promotional event for Scream VI, Jasmin shared her enthusiasm for delving further into Mindy's family. She expressed a desire to see Heather Meeks play a more significant role in future films and to uncover the identity of the twins' father, whether he is a character from a previous Scream installment or an entirely new addition.

"We've already seen Heather, Chad, and Mindy's mom, but I would like to see more of her, and I'm so curious about who their dad is. If he is someone from the past film, or if he's someone new, I would love to see more of that family explored," the 29-year-old actress expressed.

The themes of family and legacy have been central to both Scream (2022) and Scream VI, featuring the Ghostfaces, the Carpenter sisters, and the Meeks-Martin twins.

While the plot focus has primarily been on Sam and Tara Carpenter, with Sam grappling with the legacy of Billy Loomis and her own inner turmoil, shifting the spotlight to the Meeks-Martin twins could offer a fresh perspective to the narrative.

Sam, taking on the mantle of Sydney Prescott, has become the target of Ghostface in the past two films, and given her notoriety, she is likely to continue attracting danger.

While Scream 7 has not been officially announced, the success of Scream (2022) and Scream VI makes a continuation of the franchise appear inevitable. If Scream 7 materializes, Heather could potentially have a more prominent role, particularly after the loss of her brother and the near tragedy that befell her children at the hands of Ghostface killers.

The exploration of the Meeks-Martin family could involve the parents stepping up to protect their children from the line of fire incorporating the Meeks family more intricately into the Ghostface legacy could serve as a means to reunite the core four characters in Woodsboro.

The core four individuals are second-generation survivors with ties to the original massacres through their respective families. Delving into the generational trauma and its impact on them and their families could provide an intriguing narrative path, drawing them back to Woodsboro.

The town itself has been scarred by violence and tragedy for decades, undoubtedly affecting its residents in profound ways. In Scream 7, a deeper exploration of the core four's experiences, as they grapple with the threat of Ghostface, and the emotional struggles within their families.

