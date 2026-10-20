‘If Tiger isn’t safe, none of us are’: Bollywood fears underworld’s return after Juhu attack

“Tiger is the sweetest, cleanest kid, I know. If he can be targeted by the underworld, then anyone of us can be their next target,” says a 57-year-old Bollywood superstar who has worked with Shroff, 36.

Police have increased security outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence after three individuals opened fire on Tiger Shroff in the Juhu area (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

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Sunday evening’s attack on Tiger Shroff at Juhu in which three bike-borne men fired seven rounds from a sophisticated semi-automatic Zigana handgun at his car, injuring the star’s driver and a bystander, has had a chilling impact on the film industry in Mumbai. For most, the underworld’s stranglehold on Bollywood through the 1990s is still a raw memory.

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The attack on Shroff--his father, Jackie, is a well-loved figure in the film industry-- comes on the back of threats to several other stars. Those who have been threatened in the last two years, include Salman Khan, director Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Salman’s brother-in-law, actor Ayush Sharma. Politician Baba Siddiqui, killed in October 2024, was a close friend of several Bollywood A-listers including Salman and Shah Rukh Khan. In the same month as Siddique’s killing, stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui was provided police cover after threats from the Bishnoi gang while in July this year actor Aamir Khan was warned about indulging in ‘Love Jihad’ by the same gang following his wedding to Gauri Spratt.

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But what has rattled the Mumbai film industry is the audacity of the attack on Shroff from such close range. Juhu at 7 pm, especially in this festive Navratri season, is choc-a-bloc with traffic. The attackers were unmasked and unconcerned about being caught. “They were also watching him. How else did they know that he routinely went to the Pushpa Narsee Park to play football every Sunday?” says another leading man who often plays football with Tiger Shroff at the same venue.

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Also read: Tiger Shroff firing sparks outrage: Bollywood reacts as Vidyut Jammwal questions security, Ram Gopal Varma calls it never-before-seen phenomenon

In Mumbai, several top stars have already resorted to private security. “The attack on Tiger has taken us back to the 90s. I am just going to add a few more people to my retinue of bodyguards,” says a famous action star of the 1990s. “This attack has left me really frightened. I already have three guards. But are they enough?” He goes on to wonder if he too—like his friends Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty--will have to disappear behind a wall of security.

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Salman Khan, for instance, has a Y Plus security in addition to private security detail. In June 2022, a note was left on the promenade at Bandra bandstand for the actor’s screenwriter father Salim Khan at his usual bench, warning that his son could meet the same fate as rapper Sidhu Moose Wala who was assassinated in Mansa district, Punjab, on May 29, 2022.

The last two years have since been traumatic for Salman Khan who has drastically cut down on his public appearances. Likewise, film director Rohit Shetty’s life has been circumscribed since shots were fired at his house in Juhu in February this year.

His set for ‘Golmaal-5’, helmed by Ajay Devgn, was as secure as Fort Knox, says an actor who worked on the film. “We created a bubble around Rohit. There were no outsiders allowed, and other than the actors and the senior technical team, no one was allowed close to him. His security was iron-clad,” says a wardrobe assistant who worked on the film, describing the atmosphere on set as “extremely stressful.”

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Also read: ‘Will track down masterminds, no gang will be spared,' say Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, his deputy Shinde after attack on Tiger Shroff

Industry remembers the underworld’s reach

A senior film producer says the industry had only a few years ago begun to emerge from the shadows of the 1990s when the writ of the Mumbai mafia ran unchecked on the film industry. “Extortions, forcible casting, shootouts, killings…that had all stopped in the last few years and we thought the worst was behind us but it seems to be changing already. My antenna went up when I heard that they (alleged Bishnoi gang members) asked Ranveer Singh to pay extortion money after the success of ‘Dhurandhar’. That kind of thing makes us all vulnerable. Our high profile makes us soft targets, and we have little assurance from the administration or the police.”

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However, sources in Mumbai police told HT that they have not received any formal complaints of extortion from anyone in the film industry so far.

Frequently Asked Questions What happened in the attack on Tiger Shroff? Three bike-borne men fired seven rounds from a semi-automatic Zigana handgun at his car in Juhu, injuring his driver and a bystander. Which other Bollywood figures are mentioned as having faced threats? The story mentions Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Ayush Sharma, Munawar Faruqui and Aamir Khan. Have Mumbai police received formal extortion complaints from anyone in the film industry? Sources in Mumbai police told HT that they have not received any formal complaints of extortion from anyone in the film industry so far.