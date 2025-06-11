Sidhu Moosewala would send ‘Good morning’ messages to Lawrence Bishnoi to ‘flatter’ him, reveals new doc

BBC World Service has released a two-part documentary titled The Killing Call on YouTube, centred around the assassination of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The new documentary charts the rise of the singer and details how he got in touch with Lawrence Bishnoi from the initial days. However, a dispute began later, when Sidhu got close to Lawrence's rivals. In the documentary, Goldy Brar also shared new insights into this feud, which turned into one of the main reasons behind the murder of the singer in 2022. (Also read: BBC releases Sidhu Moosewala documentary despite father’s ban plea. What's the case?) Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa in 2022.

What the documentary revealed

In the second episode of the two-part documentary, investigative journalist Ishleen Kaur revealed that Goldy Brar shared details about the dispute between Sidhu and Lawrence Bishnoi via audio messages. In one of these messages in the documentary, he said: “Lawrence was in touch with Sidhu. I don't know who introduced them, and I never asked, but they did speak. Sidhu used to send ‘Good morning’ and ‘Good night’ messages in an effort to flatter Lawrence.” Then a friend of Sidhu said that Lawrence really liked his music, which was around 2017-18.

Tensions escalated after Sidhu returned to India

However, things changed after Sidhu returned from Canada to India. He became close to Bishnoi's rivals, the Bambiha gang. He had even performed at a Kabaddi match in a village that was a hub of the rivals. Then, it was the murder of Vicky Middukhera that created further tension between the two gangs. Vicky was the mentor of Lawrence and Goldy, and it was the perception that Sidhu aided in the murder with the help of his rival gang members. Sidhu denied ‘any involvement’ with the murder on camera, but his closeness with the rival gang eventually led to his death, added the documentary.

For the unversed, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on 29 May 2022 in Jawaharke village, Mansa, Punjab. According to reports, the assailants fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat.