Indian film bags tve Global Sustainability Film award

London, Indian film "The Kumbaya Story" has bagged a trophy at the 13th tve Global Sustainability Film Awards held at the iconic BAFTA here.

Produced by the Kumbaya Producer Co. Ltd, the movie clinched the award in the Transforming Society Short Film category at the ceremony last night.

"The Kumbaya Story" narrates the inspiring journey of resilient women who have transformed their lives through the art of weaving, culminating in the establishment of the Kumbaya Producer Company.

Adding to India's accolades, "GOBUK- Harmony in the Highlands", a film by Greenhub India that delves into the realm of sustainable tourism, was shortlisted in the Young Filmmakers category.

"Laapataa Ladies", India's official entry for the Oscars 2025 in the Best International Feature category, also earned a place in the shortlist for the Founder's Award.

The Founder's Award in the Feature category went to the Kenyan film "NAWI", which sheds light on the harrowing global issue of child brides.

"NAWI" has already garnered significant acclaim, including the Best Young/Promising Actor award at the 2024 Africa Movie Academy Awards, and has been selected as Kenya's entry for the Academy Awards.

In the Docu-Feature category, the Founder's Award went to the Canadian documentary "500 Days in the Wild", which chronicles a woman's extraordinary journey across Canada, traversing the vast landscape by hiking, biking, and paddling.

"500 Days in the Wild" is also Canada's official entry at the Oscars.

Surina Narula, the founder of the tve GSFA, presented the Founder's Award to the two winners.

Narula, who works for the rights and well-being of women and children, said about "NAWI", "I have been working with women and children for the last thirty years, and I haven't encountered a film that so completely and powerfully explains the issue of child brides.

"This is a subject I feel strongly about, and I am pleased to see that the filmmakers of NAWI have so profoundly captured the essence of this critical problem."

The tve GSFA celebrates outstanding films from the business, non-profit, media, and creative sectors that inspire audiences with real-world solutions for a more sustainable future.

Now in its 13th year, the awards promote powerful, effective storytelling that contributes to building a more just and sustainable world.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.