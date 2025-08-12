Janaki V v/s State of Kerala: Why you should watch Suresh Gopi’s legal drama film on OTT

Malayalam actor-politician Suresh Gopi was back on the big screen in the role of an advocate with Janaki V v/s State of Kerala, which also starred Anupama Parameswaran in the titular role. The 2025 Malayalam film, which is helmed by Pravin Narayanan, is set for its digital release on Zee5 via OTTplay Premium on August 15. Before the courtroom drama makes its digital debut, we list some of the compelling reasons as to why you should watch the Malayalam courtroom drama on OTTplay Premium. Suresh Gopi in Janaki V v/s State of Kerala

Why you should watch Janaki V v/s State of Kerala on OTT

Suresh Gopi as a fiery advocate

Suresh Gopi’s most popular advocate role would be in the Chinthamani Kolacase, which released way back in 2006. JSK marks the actor-politician’s return as a feisty advocate, who mouths fiery dialogues and makes bold statements both inside and outside the courtroom. Suresh Gopi is known for his powerful dialogue delivery in his cop movies with some of his dialogues, such as ‘Just Remember That’ from the 1994 Malayalam film Commissioner, being popular to this day.

Anupama Parmeswaran’s return to Malayalam cinema

Anupama Parmeswaran made her acting debut with the 2015 Malayalam film, Premam, which was an instant hit and all its three lead actresses gained much popularity. However, Anupama has only been seen in a handful of Malayalam films after that, with the actress making quick and strong progress in Telugu cinema with films such as Tillu Square and Karthikeya 2. Fans are excited to see her back in a Malayalam film with JSK.

Woman’s fight for justice

JSK revolves around the titular character Janaki, a spirited young IT professional who falls victim to assault. The film then follows Janaki as she fights her battle in the courtroom even as the accused finds supporters too. Though all too familiar a tale in real life, JSK deserves a watch for the relevant and sensitive issue it seeks to tackle.

Yet another Malayalam courtroom saga

Malayalam cinema has delivered several gripping courtroom dramas in the recent past, including superstar Mohanlal’s Neru, which narrates a blind sculptor’s battle for justice. There is also Nna Thaan Case Kodu which blends in satire to the legal drama narrative. JSK joins this tall list of Malayalam courtroom dramas, while focusing on the sexual assault’s fight for justice. JSK director Pravin Narayanan has also penned the script, incorporating thriller elements in the courtroom drama.

There is also sufficient curiosity around JSK due to the huge controversy that the film weathered with the CBFC seeking to make changes such as removing Janaki from the title. The film was finally released with a modification in the title and two more changes. The digital release is likely to see more viewers watching JSK to get a better understanding of the controversy surrounding the film.