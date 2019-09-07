Japanese students take part in Puneri dhol pathak

entertainment

India’s fascinating cultural background is a key aspect in Indian tourism. There are many different languages, customs and various festivals. A group of students from Japan, got a chance to experience a taste of the Indian culture on the occasion of Ganeshotsav in the city.

A group of students from Tokyo, Japan are in India for their internships. Fidel, a lang-tech company in Kalyaninagar, associates with a lot of students and professionals who come to India in order to explore the country and its rich culture. The Fidel team took this group of students from Japan to Shree Parshuram dhol-tasha pathak practice on Sinhgad road.

The dhol pathak team taught the students how to play the dhol tasha. The Japanese students were quick learners and after a few practice sessions, they joined the whole group for a lively performance.

“They were fascinated to see that so many people participate in the dhol pathak after their respective working days. They had a lot of questions about the festival and were eager to know the history behind all the customs followed for Ganeshotsav,” said Sainath Khadalkar from Shree Parashuram dhol-tasha pathak

One of the students, Kento Wantanbe said, “I am thrilled to be a part of this celebration. The Indian culture is truly magical and I definitely plan on visiting here often.”

During the course of their visit to Pune, the students are staying in the heart of the city – Sadashiv peth for a better understanding of day-to-day life of a Punekar. They described the locals as kind and cheerful people who made their stay very homely and comfortable. According to the students, one of the highlights during their stay in India is the variety of food and sweets they gorged on.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 19:30 IST