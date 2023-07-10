Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jawan Prevue highlights: Sujoy Ghosh sings Jhoomey Jo Jawan for Shah Rukh Khan. Watch

Jawan Prevue highlights: Sujoy Ghosh sings Jhoomey Jo Jawan for Shah Rukh Khan. Watch

Jul 10, 2023 04:28 PM IST
OPEN APP

Jawan Prevue highlights: Shah Rukh Khan shared the Jawan Prevue on Monday. The Atlee directorial also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the Jawan Prevue on Monday. The film is Shah Rukh's second film of the year after the success of Pathaan and also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and others. Check all the highlights from the Jawan Prevue launch.

Shah Rukh Khan in an as Jawan.
Shah Rukh Khan in an as Jawan.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 10, 2023 04:25 PM IST

    Fans think Deepika Padukone plays SRK's mom in Jawan

    Jawan has a huge ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra, with Deepika Padukone being the biggest surprise. Fans think Deepika will be seen as Shah Rukh Khan's mom in the film. Read full story here.

  • Jul 10, 2023 04:12 PM IST

    In case you missed Sanya Malhotra in Jawan Prevue

    Sanya Malhotra seems to be a doctor in Jawan. 

  • Jul 10, 2023 01:50 PM IST

    Huma Qureshi hails SRK

    Huma Qureshi shared Jawan Prevue on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Fire only one @iamsk. Atlee sir killed it.”

  • Jul 10, 2023 01:07 PM IST

    Jawan Prevue reactions

    Karan Johar declares Jawan a blockbuster, Sujoy Ghosh bows to Shah Rukh Khan. Read full story here. 

  • Jul 10, 2023 12:34 PM IST

    Watch Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue once again

    Shah Rukh Khan shared Jawan Prevue with caption: “Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye (Who am I or who I am not, are you ready to know this)?"

  • Jul 10, 2023 12:18 PM IST

    Did you notice Vijay Sethupathi's look in Jawan Prevue?

    There was a tiny glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi in the Jawan Prevue. 

  • Jul 10, 2023 11:53 AM IST

    A new Jawan meme is here

    The Jawan Prevue showed a glimpse of a bald Shah Rukh Khan as he unwraps his bandages. This clip was shared by a fan. 

  • Jul 10, 2023 11:40 AM IST

    Jhoomey Jo Jawan, sings Sujoy Ghosh

    Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh invented a new song on watching the Jawan Prevue. 

  • Jul 10, 2023 11:36 AM IST

    Sujoy Ghosh loves Jawan Prevue

    Sujoy Ghosh called Jawan Prevue ‘gripping stuff’ on Twitter and mentioned that he was impressed with the ending.

  • Jul 10, 2023 11:00 AM IST

    See Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Priyamani in Jawan Prevue

    Jawan Prevue has all from Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara to Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani. You can watch Jawan Prevue here. 

  • Jul 10, 2023 10:31 AM IST

    Here is the Jawan Prevue

    Shah Rukh Khan has finally unveiled the Jawan Prevue. 

  • Jul 10, 2023 10:17 AM IST

    When a fan asked SRK about dress code for watching Jawan

    A fan had asked Shah Rukh Khan about the dress code for watching Jawan in theatres. See his response. 

  • Jul 10, 2023 10:05 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan poster 

    Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan poster was enough to hype up the film. His bandaged look, metal rings and his gaze has made the audience eager to watch it in theatres. 

  • Jul 10, 2023 09:54 AM IST

    Glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan

    Before Jawan Prevue, here is a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's bandaged look from the film. 

  • Jul 10, 2023 09:44 AM IST

    Rights of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Dunki sold at 480 crore: Report

    A report doing the rounds states that both of Shah Rukh's upcoming films, Jawan and Dunki, are being sold at a whopping price of 480 crore. Read full story here. 

  • Jul 10, 2023 09:35 AM IST

    Nayanthara's viral pic is not from Jawan

    Nayanthara's viral picture in a formal pink suit was believed to be from Jawan, as claimed by several of her fan pages. Here is the truth. Read full story here

  • Jul 10, 2023 09:24 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan to launch Jawan Prevue today

    Shah Rukh Khan had announced on June 8 that the Jawan Prevue will be unveiled on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shah rukh khan nayanthara jawan vijay sethupathi + 2 more

Kareena Kapoor poses with ‘hero’ Saif Ali Khan, Jeh and Taimur photobomb them

bollywood
Published on Jul 10, 2023 09:56 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's new pic from Italy is here. It also features their sons, if you look carefully.

Kareena Kapoor poses with Saif Ali Khan, Jeh and Taimur in Italy.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Saiyami Kher: My bike packing trip in Italy was one of the best experiences of my life

Actor Saiyami Kher shares she went around lake Garda in Italy, carrying all her luggage of the trip on the bicycle and exploring a place.

Saiyami Kher shot a bike packing documentary in Italy recently.
bollywood
Updated on Jul 10, 2023 07:27 PM IST
BySyeda Eba Fatima

Bawaal: Five things to look forward to in the Varun Dhawan- Janhvi Kapoor film

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming romantic film, Bawaal that stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, creates intrigue

Bawaal stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan
bollywood
Updated on Jul 10, 2023 07:47 PM IST
ByRishabh Suri

Ashish Vidyarthi visits Bali with newlywed wife Rupali Barua. See pic

Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife Rupali Barua posted a photo from their vacation in Bali, Indonesia.

Ashish Vidyarthi married Rupali Barua earlier in 2023.
bollywood
Published on Jul 10, 2023 07:13 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Zeenat Aman says she didn't intend to make her grey hair a style statement

Zeenat Aman, in her latest post on Instagram, talked about how her grey hair has become a style statement. But now that it has, she feels happy about it.

Zeenat Aman on turning her grey hair into a style statement.
bollywood
Published on Jul 10, 2023 06:18 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Huma Qureshi on Tarla vs Neeyat clash: 'Vidya Balan paved the way for all of us'

Huma Qureshi's Tarla and Vidya Balan's Neeyat released on the same day on July 7. While Tarla saw an OTT release, Neeyat released in theatres.

Huma Qureshi has praised Vidya Balan and said she cannot wait to watch her in Neeyat.
bollywood
Published on Jul 10, 2023 06:09 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi: I wanted to leave Shekhar in the first year of marriage

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, best known for playing Shah Rukh Khan's leading lady in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, opened up on her troubled marriage with Shekhar Kapur.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthy details her troubled marriage with Shekhar Kapur
bollywood
Published on Jul 10, 2023 05:41 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Swastika says ‘no one should play Rabindranath Tagore’ after Anupam's first look

Swastika Mukherjee rejected the idea of anyone essaying the role of Rabindranath Tagore. Anupam Kher will be seen as the iconic poet in his upcoming film.

Swastika Mukherjee reacts to anyone portraying Rabindranath Tagore onscreen.
bollywood
Published on Jul 10, 2023 05:29 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Danny Sura: Bollywood mein image break karna mushkil hai

Indian-British actor Danny Sura finds it ironical that though he’s from Hindi-Punjabi background still the kind of characters he attracts are his mainly of foreign nationals.

Danny Sura: Bollywood mein image break karna mushkil hai
bollywood
Updated on Jul 10, 2023 05:24 PM IST
ByS Farah Rizvi

Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte: Bawaal new song shows Varun, Janhvi struggle in love

Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte from the film Bawaal is sung by Arijit Singh and Mithoon, and features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as they face issues in love.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in stills from the song Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte from the film Bawaal.
bollywood
Published on Jul 10, 2023 04:54 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Nargis Fakhri: I would never be naked for a project

Actor Nargis Fakhri shares her excitement about exploring the OTT space, which she says pushes boundaries and allows actors to explore their limits.

Nargis Fakhri is making her web series debut soon.
bollywood
Updated on Jul 10, 2023 04:27 PM IST
BySyeda Eba Fatima

No fear of riots, Hansika Motwani takes mom on a Euro tour

Actor Hansika Motwani admits that she is excited to go to Paris after almost a year of getting proposed for marriage

Hansika Motwani was proposed by Sohael Khaturiya in Paris
bollywood
Updated on Jul 10, 2023 04:26 PM IST
BySugandha Rawal

Fans love women power in Jawan Prevue, think Deepika Padukone plays SRK's mom

Social media has mostly been buzzing with positive reactions for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue, which also has several women in the impressive cast.

Jawan Prevue stills featuring Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Priyamani and others.
bollywood
Published on Jul 10, 2023 04:22 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Amitabh Bachchan gave 5000 for bunch of gajra after a girl asked for 500

Amitabh Bachchan spoke about incidents where he meets young girls selling flowers on streets. He has, on another occasion, given money to a child selling roses.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote about an incident on his blog.
bollywood
Updated on Jul 10, 2023 04:17 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Saira Banu recalls Dilip Kumar would ‘be ready in a jiffy’, kept her on her toes

Saira Banu married Dilip Kumar on October 11, 1966. He died in 2021 after a long illness.

Saira Banu posted an old photo with Dilip Kumar.
bollywood
Published on Jul 10, 2023 03:02 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out