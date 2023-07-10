Jawan Prevue highlights: Sujoy Ghosh sings Jhoomey Jo Jawan for Shah Rukh Khan. Watch
Jawan Prevue highlights: Shah Rukh Khan shared the Jawan Prevue on Monday. The Atlee directorial also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.
Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the Jawan Prevue on Monday. The film is Shah Rukh's second film of the year after the success of Pathaan and also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and others. Check all the highlights from the Jawan Prevue launch.
- Jul 10, 2023 04:25 PM IST
Fans think Deepika Padukone plays SRK's mom in Jawan
Jawan has a huge ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra, with Deepika Padukone being the biggest surprise. Fans think Deepika will be seen as Shah Rukh Khan's mom in the film. Read full story here.
- Jul 10, 2023 04:12 PM IST
In case you missed Sanya Malhotra in Jawan Prevue
Sanya Malhotra seems to be a doctor in Jawan.
- Jul 10, 2023 01:50 PM IST
Huma Qureshi hails SRK
Huma Qureshi shared Jawan Prevue on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Fire only one @iamsk. Atlee sir killed it.”
- Jul 10, 2023 01:07 PM IST
Jawan Prevue reactions
Karan Johar declares Jawan a blockbuster, Sujoy Ghosh bows to Shah Rukh Khan. Read full story here.
- Jul 10, 2023 12:34 PM IST
Watch Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue once again
Shah Rukh Khan shared Jawan Prevue with caption: “Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye (Who am I or who I am not, are you ready to know this)?"
- Jul 10, 2023 12:18 PM IST
Did you notice Vijay Sethupathi's look in Jawan Prevue?
There was a tiny glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi in the Jawan Prevue.
- Jul 10, 2023 11:53 AM IST
A new Jawan meme is here
The Jawan Prevue showed a glimpse of a bald Shah Rukh Khan as he unwraps his bandages. This clip was shared by a fan.
- Jul 10, 2023 11:40 AM IST
Jhoomey Jo Jawan, sings Sujoy Ghosh
Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh invented a new song on watching the Jawan Prevue.
- Jul 10, 2023 11:36 AM IST
Sujoy Ghosh loves Jawan Prevue
Sujoy Ghosh called Jawan Prevue ‘gripping stuff’ on Twitter and mentioned that he was impressed with the ending.
- Jul 10, 2023 11:00 AM IST
See Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Priyamani in Jawan Prevue
Jawan Prevue has all from Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara to Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani. You can watch Jawan Prevue here.
- Jul 10, 2023 10:31 AM IST
Here is the Jawan Prevue
Shah Rukh Khan has finally unveiled the Jawan Prevue.
- Jul 10, 2023 10:17 AM IST
When a fan asked SRK about dress code for watching Jawan
A fan had asked Shah Rukh Khan about the dress code for watching Jawan in theatres. See his response.
- Jul 10, 2023 10:05 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan poster
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan poster was enough to hype up the film. His bandaged look, metal rings and his gaze has made the audience eager to watch it in theatres.
- Jul 10, 2023 09:54 AM IST
Glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan
Before Jawan Prevue, here is a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's bandaged look from the film.
- Jul 10, 2023 09:44 AM IST
Rights of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Dunki sold at ₹480 crore: Report
A report doing the rounds states that both of Shah Rukh's upcoming films, Jawan and Dunki, are being sold at a whopping price of ₹480 crore. Read full story here.
- Jul 10, 2023 09:35 AM IST
Nayanthara's viral pic is not from Jawan
Nayanthara's viral picture in a formal pink suit was believed to be from Jawan, as claimed by several of her fan pages. Here is the truth. Read full story here.
- Jul 10, 2023 09:24 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan to launch Jawan Prevue today
Shah Rukh Khan had announced on June 8 that the Jawan Prevue will be unveiled on Monday.